AirVenture

AirVenture Evening Lineup To Include Astronauts, Aviation Films

Programs at Theater in the Woods and the Fly-In Theater will run during AirVenture week.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
AirVenture Evening Lineup To Include Astronauts, Aviation Films
[Credit: EAA]
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Key Takeaways:

  • EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 will feature a week of evening programming split between Theater in the Woods and the Fly-In Theater.
  • Theater in the Woods will host diverse panels and discussions with NASA astronauts, U.S. Air Force programming, WomenVenture aircraft design, 9/11-related content, and individuals connected to the film Memphis Belle.
  • The Fly-In Theater will screen various aviation films, including Top Gun and Memphis Belle, with all evening programs free or included with AirVenture admission.
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EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 will include a week of evening programming split between Theater in the Woods and the Fly-In Theater, according to EAA. The schedules include NASA astronauts, U.S. Air Force programming, a WomenVenture aircraft design panel, 9/11-related discussions, aviation films and cast and crew members connected to the 1990 film Memphis Belle.

“After a full day on the Oshkosh flightline, evenings at Theater in the Woods have been the perfect place to sit back and hear from aviation’s greats,” Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, said. “This year’s programming again creates ‘only at Oshkosh’ moments with those involved in aviation history, cutting-edge technology, or the silver screen.”

Theater in the Woods programming begins July 19 and includes a USAF Heritage Flight discussion, an Air Force salute to America’s 250th birthday, a space shuttle panel, a panel on aircraft design, a Memphis Belle program, a 25-year look back at 9/11 and a presentation on the recovery effort tied to Richard Bong’s P-38 Lightning.

The Fly-In Theater, presented by PenFed, opens its schedule July 18 and will show Top Gun, Flying Misfits, Strategic Air Command, The Rescue, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning and Memphis Belle. EAA said Theater in the Woods programs are included with AirVenture admission, and Fly-In Theater screenings are free for AirVenture attendees.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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