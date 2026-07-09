Boeing Plaza Lineup Set For AirVenture 2026

EAA released its scheduled Boeing Plaza aircraft lineup for AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 on Wednesday, which runs July 20-26 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The large aircraft ramp at the center of the grounds will include a mix of military aircraft, historic aircraft, airliners and public benefit flying displays.

These include a U.S. Air Force C-17, EAA’s B-17 “Aluminum Overcast,” a U.S. Navy P-8, a Berlin Airlift Historical Foundation C-54, a Minnesota Air National Guard F-16, a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53K and a Wisconsin National Guard F-35A, among others.

“There is no place else in the world where one can see a combination of noteworthy aircraft and people as you can on Boeing Plaza during EAA AirVenture,” Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, said. “Nearly every notable type of airplane of the past 35 years has appeared in that area at some point. What’s also noteworthy is that the coordination of those aircraft is completely organized by a group of AirVenture’s dedicated volunteers, who have probably pulled and tugged more aircraft types than any ramp crew in the world.”

The schedule will change throughout the week. Some aircraft will remain for the full event, while others are scheduled for shorter appearances.

Other aircraft that will make appearances include a C-5, B-52, A-10, F-15C, F-16 Thunderbird No. 8, NASA T-38, RAF Red Arrows Hawk T.1, Boeing B-29 “Doc,” The Flying Bulls DC-6 and P-38, Southwest’s 737 MAX 8 “Independence One,” a Delta Air Lines A350-900, an American Airlines Airbus A321 “Medal of Honor,” a Boeing 737BBJ and a Consolidated PB4Y-2 Privateer from the American Heritage Museum. EAA said the Boeing Plaza schedule is subject to change, and the displays are included in regular AirVenture admission.