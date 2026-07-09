AirVenture

Boeing Plaza Lineup Set For AirVenture 2026

Large aircraft ramp will feature military, airline and historic displays.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Boeing Plaza Lineup Set For AirVenture 2026
[Credit: EAA]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • EAA has released the initial Boeing Plaza aircraft lineup for AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, scheduled for July 20-26.
  • The display will feature a diverse array of military, historic, and commercial aircraft, including a U.S. Air Force C-17, EAA’s B-17 “Aluminum Overcast,” a Wisconsin National Guard F-35A, Boeing B-29 “Doc,” and various airliners.
  • The schedule is dynamic, with aircraft appearances changing throughout the week, and is subject to change.
  • The coordination and management of these unique aircraft displays are handled by dedicated AirVenture volunteers.
See a mistake? Contact us.

EAA released its scheduled Boeing Plaza aircraft lineup for AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 on Wednesday, which runs July 20-26 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The large aircraft ramp at the center of the grounds will include a mix of military aircraft, historic aircraft, airliners and public benefit flying displays.

These include a U.S. Air Force C-17, EAA’s B-17 “Aluminum Overcast,” a U.S. Navy P-8, a Berlin Airlift Historical Foundation C-54, a Minnesota Air National Guard F-16, a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53K and a Wisconsin National Guard F-35A, among others.

“There is no place else in the world where one can see a combination of noteworthy aircraft and people as you can on Boeing Plaza during EAA AirVenture,” Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, said. “Nearly every notable type of airplane of the past 35 years has appeared in that area at some point. What’s also noteworthy is that the coordination of those aircraft is completely organized by a group of AirVenture’s dedicated volunteers, who have probably pulled and tugged more aircraft types than any ramp crew in the world.”

The schedule will change throughout the week. Some aircraft will remain for the full event, while others are scheduled for shorter appearances.

Other aircraft that will make appearances include a C-5, B-52, A-10, F-15C, F-16 Thunderbird No. 8, NASA T-38, RAF Red Arrows Hawk T.1, Boeing B-29 “Doc,” The Flying Bulls DC-6 and P-38, Southwest’s 737 MAX 8 “Independence One,” a Delta Air Lines A350-900, an American Airlines Airbus A321 “Medal of Honor,” a Boeing 737BBJ and a Consolidated PB4Y-2 Privateer from the American Heritage Museum. EAA said the Boeing Plaza schedule is subject to change, and the displays are included in regular AirVenture admission.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.