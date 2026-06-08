Vintage in Review Returns To AirVenture

EAA’s Vintage in Review program will return to AirVenture Oshkosh this summer with a lineup of antique and classic aircraft in the show’s Vintage Aircraft Area from July 20-24. According to EAA, the daily sessions will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Interview Circle near the Vintage Red Barn and will include discussions with the aircraft owners and pilots.

“Vintage in Review gives a wonderful opportunity to see and learn about planes that can’t be seen anywhere else, with some of our featured aircraft being as old as 90 years,” Ray Johnson, Vintage in Review chairman, said. “It also gives a chance to get to know the owners and pilots, who are often the mechanics too, behind these vintage aircraft. It’s a great time to sit back, relax, and be regaled by some great stories about the flights and upkeep of these planes, and learn about the time and effort needed to keep these aircraft in the sky.”

The current AirVenture schedule includes Mid America Flight Museum’s replica 1934 Granville Brothers Gee Bee R-6 QED on Monday, July 20; Shawn Honaker’s 1946 Aeronca Champ on Tuesday; Tim Talen’s 1935 National Airplane and Motor Co. Bluebird LP-4 on Wednesday; Jan Johnson’s 1944 Stinson L-5E on Thursday; and Will Kientz’s 1953 Temco T-35A Buckaroo on Friday.

EAA said additional Vintage in Review sessions may be added as the schedule is completed. The Ladies for Liberty are also scheduled to perform World War II-era songs during the program, followed by a run of a 1915 Curtiss OX-5 engine.