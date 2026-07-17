Wildfire Smoke Delays Oshkosh Arrivals

Wildfire smoke reduced visibility at Wittman Regional Airport on Thursday, limiting the airport to instrument operations and prompting some pilots to delay their arrivals ahead of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

“Pilots will do their flight planning on to what their minimums are, what they feel comfortable with, and then plan accordingly before making their flight here to AirVenture,” EAA communications director Dick Knapinski told WBAY.

EAA said it was monitoring whether the smoke would affect attendance and advised visitors to make their own health decisions if the haze continues. AirVenture is scheduled for July 20-26.