AirVenture

Wildfire Smoke Delays Oshkosh Arrivals

Haze reduced visibility at Wittman Regional Airport days before AirVenture.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Wildfire Smoke Delays Oshkosh Arrivals
[Credit: Wittman Regional Airport via Facebook]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Wildfire smoke reduced visibility at Wittman Regional Airport, impacting flight operations and causing some pilots to delay arrivals ahead of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.
  • EAA advises pilots to plan their flights according to their comfort levels and minimums due to the smoke conditions.
  • EAA is monitoring the smoke's potential effect on attendance and recommends visitors make personal health decisions if the haze continues.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Wildfire smoke reduced visibility at Wittman Regional Airport on Thursday, limiting the airport to instrument operations and prompting some pilots to delay their arrivals ahead of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

“Pilots will do their flight planning on to what their minimums are, what they feel comfortable with, and then plan accordingly before making their flight here to AirVenture,” EAA communications director Dick Knapinski told WBAY.

EAA said it was monitoring whether the smoke would affect attendance and advised visitors to make their own health decisions if the haze continues. AirVenture is scheduled for July 20-26.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.