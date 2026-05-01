AOPA

AOPA Names Trustee Candidates Ahead of Annual Meeting

Association adds two first-time candidates to May 12 ballot.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
AOPA Names Trustee Candidates Ahead of Annual Meeting
AOPA town hall during SUN 'n FUN [Credit: Matt Ryan]
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Key Takeaways:

  • AOPA announced its slate of trustee candidates for the annual member meeting on May 12, featuring nine current trustees standing for re-election and two new candidates, Peter Burwell and Ryan Samples.
  • Candidates were selected from 23 recommendations following a rigorous evaluation to strengthen the board's governance and ability to execute strategic priorities, including member engagement.
  • Members can vote in person or by proxy at the May 12 meeting, an announcement that follows AOPA's recent release of proposed bylaw changes related to trustee nominations, elections, and term limits.
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AOPA announced Friday its slate of trustee candidates for the association’s annual member meeting, set for Tuesday, May 12, in Frederick, Maryland. Nine current trustees are standing for re-election: Luke Wippler, Larry Buhl, Matt Desch, Amanda Farnsworth, Will Hudson, Dale Klapmeier, Charlie Lynch, Bill Roberts and Austin Stephens. Peter Burwell and Ryan Samples are listed as new candidates for election.

“AOPA’s nominating committee reviewed a total of 23 candidates recommended by members, staff, and current trustees,” AOPA Board of Trustees Chairman Luke Wippler said. “Candidates were evaluated through a skills matrix screening and interviews, with final selections based on their ability to bring new skills and professional experience that strengthens the Board’s governance and ability to execute on our strategic priorities, including strengthening engagement with AOPA members.”

Burwell is a pilot with 7,200 flight hours and leads Burwell Enterprises, a family-owned holding company. Samples, an AOPA member for nearly 30 years, has more than 4,500 flight hours and founded BankOnIT in Oklahoma City.

The trustee slate follows AOPA’s April 10 release of potential bylaw changes, which included proposed revisions to trustee nominations, elections and term limits. Members can vote at the May 12 meeting in person or by proxy, with meeting details and proxy information available through AOPA.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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