AOPA

AOPA Opens Comments on Proposed Bylaw Revisions

Association outlines seven governance changes ahead of a vote expected this fall.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
AOPA Opens Member Comment Period on Proposed Bylaw Revisions
[Credit: Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • AOPA has released seven proposed bylaw changes to update its governance practices, trustee service, board composition, and proxy submission procedures.
  • Key revisions include a new process for members to suggest trustee candidates, staggered three-year trustee terms with limits, a cap on total trustees, and updated qualification standards for trustees and the chairman.
  • The proposals are open for member review, with feedback to be considered by the board before finalizing the revisions for a vote later this year.
See a mistake? Contact us.

AOPA on Friday released seven proposed bylaw changes for member review, opening a comment period that could reshape how the organization nominates and elects trustees, sets board terms and defines qualifications for its chairman. AOPA said the proposed revisions were developed by the Board of Trustees and senior staff and are intended to update governance practices, including provisions tied to trustee service, board composition and proxy submission procedures.

Among the proposed changes are a revised structure for the nominating committee, a formal process allowing members to suggest trustee candidates, staggered three-year trustee terms, term limits, a cap on the total number of trustees and new qualification standards for both trustees and the board chairman. The proposals also would set a deadline for members to file proxies before the annual meeting.

According to AOPA’s summary of the proposals, the board is considering a nominating process that would require new trustee candidates to submit a nomination form, a resume, a letter of interest and signatures from at least 25 members, while trustees seeking reelection would follow a separate process during the same submission window.

The association said the board will review member feedback before finalizing any bylaw revisions for a vote later this year.

The proposed changes were announced after Board Chairman Jim Hauslein said last month that he would step down from the chairman’s role, with Luke Wippler elected to succeed him, according to AOPA.

Wippler and Acting Co-President Katie Pribyl are expected to discuss the proposed revisions during AOPA’s Pilot Town Hall at the SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo on April 15 at 11:30 a.m.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.