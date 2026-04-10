AOPA Opens Comments on Proposed Bylaw Revisions

AOPA on Friday released seven proposed bylaw changes for member review, opening a comment period that could reshape how the organization nominates and elects trustees, sets board terms and defines qualifications for its chairman. AOPA said the proposed revisions were developed by the Board of Trustees and senior staff and are intended to update governance practices, including provisions tied to trustee service, board composition and proxy submission procedures.

Among the proposed changes are a revised structure for the nominating committee, a formal process allowing members to suggest trustee candidates, staggered three-year trustee terms, term limits, a cap on the total number of trustees and new qualification standards for both trustees and the board chairman. The proposals also would set a deadline for members to file proxies before the annual meeting.

According to AOPA’s summary of the proposals, the board is considering a nominating process that would require new trustee candidates to submit a nomination form, a resume, a letter of interest and signatures from at least 25 members, while trustees seeking reelection would follow a separate process during the same submission window.

The association said the board will review member feedback before finalizing any bylaw revisions for a vote later this year.

The proposed changes were announced after Board Chairman Jim Hauslein said last month that he would step down from the chairman’s role, with Luke Wippler elected to succeed him, according to AOPA.

Wippler and Acting Co-President Katie Pribyl are expected to discuss the proposed revisions during AOPA’s Pilot Town Hall at the SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo on April 15 at 11:30 a.m.