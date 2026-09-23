NBAA Names Interim COO as Bolen Takes Leave for Cancer Treatment

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) named Dan Hubbard as interim chief operating officer while President and CEO Ed Bolen takes a leave of absence for cancer treatment.

Hubbard, who has been with NBAA for 22 years, has served as the association’s senior vice president for communications since 2008. As interim COO, he will oversee the organization’s day-to-day operations and serve as its day-to-day lead during Bolen’s absence.

“NBAA is well-positioned to continue operating seamlessly and serving members strategically and effectively,” Hubbard said. He also said he is confident the association can deliver a successful NBAA-BACE while continuing its policy and advocacy work.

The association also promoted Heidi Williams to senior vice president, operations. Williams previously served as vice president of air traffic services and infrastructure, where she worked on NBAA’s coordination with the FAA and other government and industry stakeholders.

In her new role, Williams will lead NBAA’s Operations team. She also has been involved in emerging technologies, airspace and air traffic modernization efforts.

NBAA Board Chair John Witzig said Hubbard will have the support of an experienced leadership team during Bolen’s absence.

The changes come as NBAA prepares for its annual convention, NBAA-BACE, scheduled for Oct. 20-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Henderson Executive Airport in Nevada.

Bolen has led NBAA since 2004 and has been a prominent voice on business aviation and broader general aviation issues.

Other aviation organizations offered their support following the announcement.

EAA CEO and Chairman Jack Pelton said the association hopes for Bolen’s full recovery and said NBAA is “in good hands” with its current leadership. EAA also offered continued support to Hubbard, Williams and NBAA.

AOPA Acting Co-President Katie Pribyl said she has known Bolen since 2005 and praised his leadership and commitment to business aviation.

“His passion and dedication to business aviation have made the whole GA community better,” Pribyl said, adding that AOPA looks forward to Bolen’s return.

AOPA Board of Trustees Chairman Luke Wippler also expressed support for Bolen, saying his “leadership and commitment to general aviation are unwavering.”

The leadership changes are described by NBAA as interim arrangements while Bolen focuses on his treatment and recovery.