F-16 Accident At Spangdahlem Injures Pilot

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon was involved in an accident Tuesday afternoon at Spangdahlem Air Base in western Germany. The pilot ejected and was receiving medical treatment, according to the Associated Press.

The aircraft was assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem. The accident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time, although the Air Force has not released any further information about the pilot’s condition.

The circumstances leading to the accident have not been determined, and the Air Force said the cause remains under investigation.

Just days earlier, on Sept. 17, another F-16 crashed during a training mission near Traverse City, Michigan. That aircraft was assigned to the Texas Air National Guard’s 149th Fighter Wing and was operating from the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center.