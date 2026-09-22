Aviation News Military Aviation

F-16 Accident At Spangdahlem Injures Pilot

Pilot ejected before the aircraft impacted the ground at the U.S. Air Force base in Germany.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
F-16 takes off at [Credit: wz94 | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 52nd Fighter Wing crashed at Spangdahlem Air Base in western Germany on Tuesday afternoon.
  • The pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft and is currently receiving medical treatment.
  • The circumstances and cause of the accident are under investigation, with no further information on the pilot's condition released.
  • This incident occurred just days after another F-16 crashed during a training mission in Michigan.
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A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon was involved in an accident Tuesday afternoon at Spangdahlem Air Base in western Germany. The pilot ejected and was receiving medical treatment, according to the Associated Press.

The aircraft was assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem. The accident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time, although the Air Force has not released any further information about the pilot’s condition.

The circumstances leading to the accident have not been determined, and the Air Force said the cause remains under investigation.

Just days earlier, on Sept. 17, another F-16 crashed during a training mission near Traverse City, Michigan. That aircraft was assigned to the Texas Air National Guard’s 149th Fighter Wing and was operating from the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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