Aviation News

Duffy Seeks Another $30 Billion

The latest request includes funding for towers, air traffic technology and airport improvements.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Duffy Seeks Another $30 Billion for Aviation Upgrades
[Credit: Joshua Sukoff | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. administration plans to ask Congress for an additional $30 billion to upgrade aviation infrastructure.
  • This funding would be allocated equally, with $10 billion each, for replacing aging air traffic control towers, enhancing air traffic control technology and telecommunications, and making airport improvements.
  • The request is prompted by rising costs for ongoing modernization programs and recent system failures, including a widespread telecommunications outage.
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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday the administration will ask Congress for another $30 billion for aviation infrastructure, including air traffic control towers, software and digital upgrades as well as airport improvements.

“We are going to ask Congress for $30 billion,” Duffy said during a speech in Washington, according to Reuters. “We have to look at how the country has changed and what the needs are at the airports.”

Towers, Technology And Airports

About $10 billion of the proposed funding would go toward replacing aging air traffic control towers, while another $10 billion would support telecommunications and other ATC technology. Duffy is also seeking another $10 billion for airport improvements. Some of the technology funding would support expansion of the FAA’s new software-based flight management system, which began operating Monday.

The request follows Congress’ approval last year of $12.5 billion over five years for air traffic control reforms. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said last week the first phase of the modernization program is expected to cost $16 billion and that additional funding would be required to complete it.

Costs Continue To Rise

The FAA plans to cover the gap between the $12.5 billion already approved and the $16 billion phase-one estimate through its existing facilities and equipment budget. Bedford has also said the agency wants at least another $10 billion for a second phase of modernization.

The new $30 billion request comes as individual portions of the program have become more expensive. Telecommunications upgrades are now projected to cost $5.91 billion, up from an earlier $4.75 billion estimate. The request also follows Monday’s widespread telecommunications failure, which disrupted thousands of flights across the Northeast.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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