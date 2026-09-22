Duffy Seeks Another $30 Billion

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday the administration will ask Congress for another $30 billion for aviation infrastructure, including air traffic control towers, software and digital upgrades as well as airport improvements.

“We are going to ask Congress for $30 billion,” Duffy said during a speech in Washington, according to Reuters. “We have to look at how the country has changed and what the needs are at the airports.”

Towers, Technology And Airports

About $10 billion of the proposed funding would go toward replacing aging air traffic control towers, while another $10 billion would support telecommunications and other ATC technology. Duffy is also seeking another $10 billion for airport improvements. Some of the technology funding would support expansion of the FAA’s new software-based flight management system, which began operating Monday.

The request follows Congress’ approval last year of $12.5 billion over five years for air traffic control reforms. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said last week the first phase of the modernization program is expected to cost $16 billion and that additional funding would be required to complete it.

Costs Continue To Rise

The FAA plans to cover the gap between the $12.5 billion already approved and the $16 billion phase-one estimate through its existing facilities and equipment budget. Bedford has also said the agency wants at least another $10 billion for a second phase of modernization.

The new $30 billion request comes as individual portions of the program have become more expensive. Telecommunications upgrades are now projected to cost $5.91 billion, up from an earlier $4.75 billion estimate. The request also follows Monday’s widespread telecommunications failure, which disrupted thousands of flights across the Northeast.