Red Arrows To Tour U.S. During 2026 Season

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, better known as the Red Arrows, will tour the U.S. during its 2026 season as part of events marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, the RAF announced over the weekend. The team is scheduled to fly in Maryland, New York, Maine, Michigan and Wisconsin, with appearances planned between late June and late July.

The U.S. schedule includes Sail 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore on June 27 and 28; a flypast-only appearance during the International Aerial Review in New York City on July 4; the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach, New York, on July 5 and 6; the Great State of Maine Air Show in Brunswick, Maine, on July 11 and 12; Thunder Over Michigan in Ypsilanti, Michigan, on July 17-19; and EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin on July 24-26.

“We’re honoured to accept the US military’s invitation for the Red Arrows to participate in these special Fourth of July events in the country’s 250th year,” said Air Vice-Marshal Mark Jackson, air officer commanding No. 1 Group. “The Royal Air Force has a long, proud history of working side-by-side with the Armed Forces of the United States, whether that be on operations and exercises or by joining with other allies as part of NATO.”

The 2026 visit, called Operation Eagle Hawk, will also include ground events focused on young people and future aviators, the RAF said. The Red Arrows last toured the U.S. in 2019.

The team, based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, England, flies the Hawk T1 and has flown nearly 5,000 displays in 57 countries since beginning displays in 1965.

“The Red Arrows have long been on the list of teams that aviation enthusiasts have wanted to see at Oshkosh,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs. “The team’s extended U.S. tour schedule fortunately allowed them to include AirVenture on their itinerary, so they can be added to the legendary flight teams that have flown at Oshkosh. We welcome them to our event and eagerly anticipate their extraordinary aerial performances.”

EAA said the Red Arrows are scheduled to fly during the afternoon air shows July 24-26. The appearances will the the team’s first at AirVenture. Team members are also expected to participate in public events during the week, with a schedule to be announced later.