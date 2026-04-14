Diamond Launches Factory-Authorized Owner Training Program

Diamond Aircraft has launched a factory-authorized training program for owners of its DA42, DA50 and DA62 models, announcing the initiative ahead of this week’s SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida. Called Diamond Brilliance, the program was developed by Diamond Aircraft and Take Flight Aviation and is designed to provide aircraft-specific instruction for new owners and pilots upgrading into more complex Diamond aircraft.

The training is intended to cover real-world operating scenarios, safety procedures and ownership-related information. It also generates documentation that Diamond said may help address insurance requirements for pilots purchasing a twin or other higher-performance aircraft.

“What I really want a potential owner to understand is, the barriers that prevent them from owning the aircraft that they really want, are being removed with Diamond Brilliance Training,” said Trevor Mustard, head of aircraft sales and marketing at Diamond Aircraft.

Mitch Semel, chief instructor at Take Flight Aviation, said the goal is to ensure Diamond owners are “the safest, smartest, most prepared group of owners out there.”

Diamond said the program is standardized but tailored to individual owners and can be conducted either at Take Flight Aviation in New York or at an owner’s home airport in North America. The company is promoting the program at its Sun ‘n Fun exhibit and said buyers purchasing an aircraft at the show may qualify for complimentary enrollment.