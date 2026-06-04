Flight Training

WAI Opens 2027 Scholarship Applications

Members can apply for up to three awards before the Sept. 1 deadline.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
WAI Opens 2027 Scholarship Applications
[Credit: Sunshine Seeds | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Women in Aviation International (WAI) has opened its 2027 scholarship program, offering over 50 awards valued at more than $200,000.
  • The scholarships cover a wide range of aviation fields, including flight training, engineering, maintenance, dispatch, drones, and career advancement, with new additions like two Harvard Emerging Leaders professional development courses.
  • Applicants must be WAI members by August 30, 2026, with the application deadline set for September 1, 2026.
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Women in Aviation International opened its 2027 scholarship program on Thursday, which currently includes more than 50 awards valued at more than $200,000. The scholarships cover areas including flight training, engineering, maintenance, dispatch, drones and career advancement.

“WAI believes in shaping the future of our industry by investing in the people who will meet the needs of our growing global aviation workforce,” WAI CEO Lynda Coffman said. “Our annual scholarship program is one of the most meaningful benefits of WAI membership, and we are deeply grateful for the generosity of our scholarship funders and supporters.”

The 2027 cycle includes more than 10 new scholarships and two Harvard Emerging Leaders professional development courses, one scheduled on campus in May 2027 and one online in June 2027. Applicants must be WAI members by Aug. 30, 2026, and applications are due by 11:59 p.m. EDT on Sept. 1, 2026.

WAI said recipients will be notified by Dec. 15 and recognized during the 38th Annual Women in Aviation International Conference, scheduled for Feb. 25-27, 2027, in Savannah, Georgia.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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