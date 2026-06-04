WAI Opens 2027 Scholarship Applications

Women in Aviation International opened its 2027 scholarship program on Thursday, which currently includes more than 50 awards valued at more than $200,000. The scholarships cover areas including flight training, engineering, maintenance, dispatch, drones and career advancement.

“WAI believes in shaping the future of our industry by investing in the people who will meet the needs of our growing global aviation workforce,” WAI CEO Lynda Coffman said. “Our annual scholarship program is one of the most meaningful benefits of WAI membership, and we are deeply grateful for the generosity of our scholarship funders and supporters.”

The 2027 cycle includes more than 10 new scholarships and two Harvard Emerging Leaders professional development courses, one scheduled on campus in May 2027 and one online in June 2027. Applicants must be WAI members by Aug. 30, 2026, and applications are due by 11:59 p.m. EDT on Sept. 1, 2026.

WAI said recipients will be notified by Dec. 15 and recognized during the 38th Annual Women in Aviation International Conference, scheduled for Feb. 25-27, 2027, in Savannah, Georgia.