Aviation News

GAO Urges FAA To Set Timeline on Pilot Training Initiatives

Report says agency has not publicly released schedules for congressionally mandated pilot pipeline initiatives.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
GAO Urges FAA To Set Timeline on Pilot Training Initiatives
[Credit: Photo Spirit | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Government Accountability Office (GAO) recommends the FAA establish and publicly release timelines for the Enhanced Qualification Program (EQP) and a new national office for overseeing designated pilot examiners.
  • The FAA has made internal progress on these pilot training initiatives, required by the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, but has not yet issued the EQP requirements or the first DPE report to Congress.
  • The EQP is intended to create an FAA-certified, airline-led training pathway for eligible pilots seeking a restricted-privileges ATP certificate, with standardized curriculum covering various airline operations.
  • These initiatives are aimed at supporting the regional pilot pipeline, addressing past service withdrawals in small communities and potential future pilot supply concerns despite recent gains in certifications.
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The Government Accountability Office (GAO) is recommending the FAA establish and publicly release timelines for two pilot training initiatives required under the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024. In a report released Thursday, GAO said the FAA has made internal progress on the Enhanced Qualification Program (EQP) and on a new national office for overseeing designated pilot examiners, but has not issued the EQP requirements or the first required DPE report to Congress.

The EQP would create a new FAA-certified, airline-led training bridge for eligible pilots seeking a restricted-privileges ATP certificate. EQP would allow qualified Part 121 air carriers to provide additional standardized training directly or through contracted Part 141 or Part 142 training providers. The curriculum is expected to cover airline operations, aircraft automation, standard operating procedures, crew resource management, checklist use, simulator-based scenarios and aircraft-specific instruction before eligible pilots enter airline service.

GAO said the initiatives could help support the regional pilot pipeline, despite recent gains following post-pandemic hiring waves. According to the report, one airline told GAO it withdrew regional service from 29 airports in 2022, many of which served small communities. Pilot supply has since improved, with FAA pilot certifications increasing about 10 percent from 2017 through 2024, but GAO said retirements may continue to affect future supply. The Department of Transportation concurred with GAO’s recommendations.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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