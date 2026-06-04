Civil Air Patrol Cadet Wings Program Nears 500 Graduates

Civil Air Patrol’s (CAP) Cadet Wings Program is nearing 500 graduates, the group said last week. According to CAP, 488 cadets have earned private pilot certificates through the program as of May 27.

Launched in 2019 through a partnership with the U.S. Air Force, the program has been aided by James C. Ray Flight Training Scholarships, which have provided significant support for the program. According to CAP, the Ray Foundation has provided $3.26 million over the past four years for CAP cadet aviation programs, funding 190 of the program’s graduates.

“This funding doesn’t just help a cadet earn their wings today; it sets the trajectory for a lifetime in aviation,” CAP Senior Program Manager for Cadet Aviation Kathrine Schmidt said. “As we near 500 graduates, we are incredibly proud to be building one of the strongest and largest youth-driven pilot pipelines in the country.”

The Cadet Wings Program also pairs cadets with local Ray Navigators, who serve as mentors during training. CAP said more than 170 Navigators have participated since the program began, helping the program reach an 87% completion rate.

The milestone comes as CAP recently shifted more attention toward powered flight opportunities following its decision to end its national glider program. CAP National Commander Maj. Gen. Regena Aye told AVweb in November that 1,895 cadets flew in gliders from October 2023 to October 2024, compared with 10,292 who flew in powered aircraft during the same period and 15,656 powered-aircraft flights in the following fiscal year.