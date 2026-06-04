Flight Training

Civil Air Patrol Cadet Wings Program Nears 500 Graduates

Ray Foundation scholarships have funded 190 cadets through the program since 2019.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Civil Air Patrol Cadet Wings Program Nears 500 Graduates
[Credit: Civil Air Patrol photo by Maj Robert Bowden]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Civil Air Patrol's Cadet Wings Program is nearing 500 graduates, with 488 cadets having earned private pilot certificates since its launch in 2019.
  • The program is significantly supported by the James C. Ray Flight Training Scholarships, which have provided $3.26 million to fund 190 graduates and establish a mentorship system (Ray Navigators) contributing to an 87% completion rate.
  • This achievement aligns with CAP's strategic shift to prioritize powered flight opportunities, following its decision to conclude the national glider program.
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Civil Air Patrol’s (CAP) Cadet Wings Program is nearing 500 graduates, the group said last week. According to CAP, 488 cadets have earned private pilot certificates through the program as of May 27.

Launched in 2019 through a partnership with the U.S. Air Force, the program has been aided by James C. Ray Flight Training Scholarships, which have provided significant support for the program. According to CAP, the Ray Foundation has provided $3.26 million over the past four years for CAP cadet aviation programs, funding 190 of the program’s graduates.

“This funding doesn’t just help a cadet earn their wings today; it sets the trajectory for a lifetime in aviation,” CAP Senior Program Manager for Cadet Aviation Kathrine Schmidt said. “As we near 500 graduates, we are incredibly proud to be building one of the strongest and largest youth-driven pilot pipelines in the country.”

The Cadet Wings Program also pairs cadets with local Ray Navigators, who serve as mentors during training. CAP said more than 170 Navigators have participated since the program began, helping the program reach an 87% completion rate.

The milestone comes as CAP recently shifted more attention toward powered flight opportunities following its decision to end its national glider program. CAP National Commander Maj. Gen. Regena Aye told AVweb in November that 1,895 cadets flew in gliders from October 2023 to October 2024, compared with 10,292 who flew in powered aircraft during the same period and 15,656 powered-aircraft flights in the following fiscal year.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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