SUN ’n FUN 2026 Kicks Off Today

The 52nd annual SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo gets underway today in Lakeland, Florida, with opening-day activity spread across the grounds from morning into the night. In addition to the main afternoon airshow, attendees have a full schedule of forums, performer appearances, concerts and campground events to choose from.

Morning programming at the Hangar includes a 10 a.m. presentation on the Super Guppy and a noon session on the expo’s master plan led by Sun ’n Fun President and CEO Gene Conrad, while other activity continues in exhibit areas, hospitality spaces and attendee gathering points around the site.

The daily airshow begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 5:30 p.m., and includes military demonstrations, civilian aerobatics and warbird performances making up one part of the day’s schedule. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are set to fly six F-16s in arrival maneuvers, while the F-22 Raptor Demo Team, C-17 Demo Team and a Heritage Flight featuring a P-51 and F-22 are also scheduled to appear.

Civilian and vintage acts include performances by the Titan Aerobatic Team, Nathan Hammond, Trojan Thunder, the Jack Aces Demo Team, Air Legends Foundation, Kyle Fowler, Melissa Burns & Shooting Stars, Redline Airshows, Bob Carlton and others. Attendees can also meet select performers before the show at the northeast corner of the Warbird Ramp, where scheduled appearances include Redline Airshows and Goulian Aerosports.

Events continue after the flying ends. An opening night concert starts at 5:00 p.m., including sets with Angie K, Cooper Alan and Thomas Mac. Elsewhere, the Island in the aircraft camping area is hosting evening activity of its own, including a scheduled concert, while the West Campground has separate live entertainment planned tonight beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Plenty more is going on today, so be sure to visit SUN ‘n FUN’s full schedule to see more of what is in store.