Sun 'N Fun

SUN ’n FUN 2026 Kicks Off Today

Opening day in Lakeland includes military demos, forums, concerts and campground entertainment.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Sun ’n Fun 2026 Kicks Off Today With Airshow and Full Day of Events
[Credit: Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers, U.S. Air Force]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The 52nd annual SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo begins today in Lakeland, Florida, with a full schedule of activities from morning into the night.
  • Opening day includes diverse programming such as morning forums, performer appearances, and various evening concerts and campground events.
  • The main afternoon airshow (1-5:30 p.m.) will feature military demonstrations, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and F-22 Raptor Demo Team, alongside numerous civilian and vintage aerobatic performances.
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The 52nd annual SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo gets underway today in Lakeland, Florida, with opening-day activity spread across the grounds from morning into the night. In addition to the main afternoon airshow, attendees have a full schedule of forums, performer appearances, concerts and campground events to choose from.

Morning programming at the Hangar includes a 10 a.m. presentation on the Super Guppy and a noon session on the expo’s master plan led by Sun ’n Fun President and CEO Gene Conrad, while other activity continues in exhibit areas, hospitality spaces and attendee gathering points around the site.

The daily airshow begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 5:30 p.m., and includes military demonstrations, civilian aerobatics and warbird performances making up one part of the day’s schedule. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are set to fly six F-16s in arrival maneuvers, while the F-22 Raptor Demo Team, C-17 Demo Team and a Heritage Flight featuring a P-51 and F-22 are also scheduled to appear.

Civilian and vintage acts include performances by the Titan Aerobatic Team, Nathan Hammond, Trojan Thunder, the Jack Aces Demo Team, Air Legends Foundation, Kyle Fowler, Melissa Burns & Shooting Stars, Redline Airshows, Bob Carlton and others. Attendees can also meet select performers before the show at the northeast corner of the Warbird Ramp, where scheduled appearances include Redline Airshows and Goulian Aerosports.

Events continue after the flying ends. An opening night concert starts at 5:00 p.m., including sets with Angie K, Cooper Alan and Thomas Mac. Elsewhere, the Island in the aircraft camping area is hosting evening activity of its own, including a scheduled concert, while the West Campground has separate live entertainment planned tonight beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Plenty more is going on today, so be sure to visit SUN ‘n FUN’s full schedule to see more of what is in store.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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