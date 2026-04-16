AOPA SUN ‘n FUN Forum Flags ADS-B, Mental Health and Airport Access

AOPA used its Pilot Town Hall at SUN ’n FUN Wednesday largely as an opportunity to outline its current advocacy agenda and showcase recent wins for the organization. Speakers largely focused on AOPA’s ongoing efforts related to ADS-B privacy, airport preservation, medical reform and lower barriers to entry for pilots.

Speaking in Lakeland, Florida, acting co-presidents Katie Pribyl and Jill Baker said the association is tracking federal legislation tied to ADS-B equipage, opposing efforts to use surveillance data to assess fees and continuing its work on airport access and pilot medical issues. The session also included remarks from new board chairman Luke Wippler, but did not address details surrounding the organization’s recent leadership changes, including former president and CEO Darren Pleasance’s departure.

Airspace And Access

Pribyl noted the House’s passage of the ALERT Act on Wednesday night and said that, although the ROTOR Act did not pass the House, the Senate’s ROTOR Act remains in play as work is being done to reconcile the two measures. She said AOPA is in favor of the language found in the House’s ALERT Act, which includes the Pilot and Aircraft Privacy Act (PAPA). PAPA would bar the use of ADS-B data for fee collection, while also allowing aircraft under 12,500 pounds to meet an ADS-B In requirement with portable equipment. Pribyl said PAPA is crucial for ADS-B technology to continue functioning as a safety tool.

“When pilots don’t trust the system, we’re gonna work around it,” Pribyl said. “So we already know, and have heard reports of pilots who shut off their ADS-B as they’re going into airports where they know ADS-B is used to collect fees. That is totally unsafe for everybody, and totally against what the intent and the purpose of ADS-B was in the first place.”

She also noted several state-level efforts to limit the use of ADS-B data to safety purposes only, which she said AOPA celebrates. Even so, she noted that AOPA is still pressing for a national policy rather than a state-by-state approach.

The group also used the session to highlight continuing opposition to airport closures and local landing fee programs. Stacey Heaton, AOPA’s regional manager for the Southeast, cited current or recent fights involving Burke Lakefront Airport in Ohio, Everglades Airpark, Cedar Key and North Perry Airport in Florida.

“Once an airport goes away, you’ll never get it back,” Heaton said. “That is primary to our objective of airport preservation. You will never get it back, and it’s very, very difficult to get a new airport into the system today.”

Like Pribyl, she also noted that Florida lawmakers have advanced legislation that would restrict the use of ADS-B data for certain fee collection efforts, adding that the measure was awaiting action by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Medical Reform And Growth

On pilot certification and medical access, Pribyl celebrated the Senate Commerce Committee’s advancement of the Mental Health and Aviation Act on Tuesday. She said the act would require the FAA to revise mental health reporting, review the special issuance process and address staffing tied to certification delays.

“We never believe that pilots should have to choose between their [mental] health and their medical certificate,” Pribyl said.

Mike Ginter, AOPA senior vice president for the Air Safety Institute, said the organization will launch a mental health awareness campaign in May and described the effort as part of a broader push to reduce stigma and encourage pilots to seek treatment. He also said the GA fatal accident rate in 2024 fell to 0.62 per 100,000 hours, which he described as a record low.

AOPA leaders also pointed to MOSAIC and youth outreach as part of a longer-term growth strategy. Pribyl said sport pilot privileges already have expanded under the new rule structure and that additional aircraft-related changes remain on track, with more details expected later this year.

Elizabeth Tennyson, senior vice president of the AOPA Foundation, said the group’s high school aviation curriculum now reaches 32,000 students in more than 1,500 schools, while scholarship, flying club and Rusty Pilots programs are aimed at helping more people enter aviation and return after time away.

The town hall closed with a few comments and questions from members, but no public explanation was offered during the session regarding the executive transition or Pleasance’s exit.