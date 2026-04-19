FAA Accepts First Light-Sport Maintenance Course for Powered Parachutes

The FAA has accepted a new light-sport repairman maintenance course for powered parachutes. The course was developed by Roy Beisswenger, a longtime instructor and designated pilot examiner, and is offered through Easy Flight, an Illinois-based training provider. Easy Flight announced the news at SUN ‘n FUN on Friday and said it is the first powered parachute-specific course of its kind, as well as the first accepted since the introduction of MOSAIC.

The course is intended for pilots, mechanics and prospective owners who want more formal training in maintenance, inspections and troubleshooting. The company said the program includes instruction on powered parachute systems, hands-on maintenance work and condition inspections. It is also aimed at owners of Special Light Sport Aircraft who want to perform maintenance and annual inspections. Easy Flight said the course is offered in a limited-enrollment format with an emphasis on hands-on instruction and direct interaction with the instructor.

“Pilots have always been allowed to work on their aircraft in many cases—but without training, that can be intimidating. This course closes that gap,” Beisswenger said.

Beisswenger has trained powered parachute pilots since 1993. The company also identified him as the first FAA-certified powered parachute flight instructor, the first powered parachute Gold Seal instructor and the first FAA DPE in the category.

“This isn’t just another course—it’s a signal of where the industry is going,” Beisswenger said. “As MOSAIC opens new doors, pilots and mechanics will need better training to match those opportunities.”