Aviation News Flight Safety

FAA Says Employee Misconduct Behind Alaska Flight Service Closures

Seven Alaska facilities remain closed as Flight Service operations are temporarily consolidated in Fairbanks and Kenai.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Credit: Wikimeida Commons - by Matthew Bisanz
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has temporarily closed seven Alaska Flight Service Stations due to an employee misconduct investigation, placing several employees on administrative leave.
  • Flight service duties have been shifted to Fairbanks and Kenai, leading to immediate disruptions, including flight cancellations by Alaska Airlines, and concerns from industry groups about the loss of crucial local expertise.
  • The agency is working with the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General to address the matter seriously and protect taxpayer funds, but has not provided a timeline for reopening the affected stations.
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The FAA confirmed that an employee misconduct investigation is behind the temporary closure of seven Alaska Flight Service Stations, according to the Nome Nugget.

The agency said several Flight Service employees have been placed on administrative leave while it works with the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General. The FAA did not describe the nature of the allegations or how many employees are involved, saying only that it is taking the matter seriously to protect taxpayer funds and maintain the integrity of its operations.

The affected stations include Nome, Kotzebue, Utqiagvik (Barrow), Northway, Deadhorse, Palmer, and Talkeetna. Flight Service duties have been shifted to Fairbanks and Kenai, where specialists are now handling flight planning, weather briefings, in-flight assistance, emergency coordination, and communications support while the local facilities remain closed.

The disruption has already affected flight operations in parts of western Alaska. Earlier this month, Alaska Airlines canceled passenger and cargo service to Nome and Kotzebue after weather reporting systems failed to provide required visibility data while Flight Service personnel were unavailable to supplement observations.

Industry groups have also voiced concern about the consolidation. The Alaska Air Carriers Association warned that shifting responsibilities to larger hub facilities reduces access to local expertise that pilots rely on for weather interpretation and operational decision-making in Alaska’s complex flying environment.

The FAA noted that most automated weather observing systems at the affected airports are operated by the National Weather Service. When those systems are unable to provide required observations, the agency said it can assist in restoring service or deploy qualified personnel to conduct weather observations until normal operations resume.

The agency has not provided a timeline for reopening the affected stations or completing the investigation.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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