Italy Seizes Foreign-Registered GA Aircraft

Italian authorities have seized several foreign-registered general aviation aircraft in recent months as the country’s financial police increase customs and tax enforcement at airports. One case involves an N-registered Mooney M20K that was seized at Trento Airport April 9 and had not been released when German aviation publication Aerokurier reported on the case in late June. The aircraft’s owner said his attorney was handling eight seizure cases and knew of roughly 30 similar cases across Italy.

The Mooney was imported into Europe in 1988, initially carried German registration and was transferred to the FAA registry after an ownership change in 2006, according to Aerokurier. The aircraft subsequently remained based in Europe for approximately two decades.

“Italian customs demanded documents relating to the aircraft’s import, including customs clearance, that were no more than six months old—which, naturally, cannot be provided, as the aircraft has been based in Europe for decades,” the owner told Aerokurier in a statement translated from German.

The publication also reported that an N-registered Cirrus owned by a French pilot was seized after a weather diversion to Pescara.

Foreign Registrations Under Scrutiny

AOPA Germany issued a warning on July 9, stating that the Guardia di Finanza has increased inspections involving foreign-registered aircraft, particularly those carrying U.S. N-numbers, San Marino T7 registrations and Swiss HB registrations. Authorities are reportedly examining ownership, tax and customs status and aircraft use. Company-owned aircraft can receive additional scrutiny over whether flights are private or constitute commercial transportation. AOPA Germany said increased enforcement has been particularly noticeable in northeastern Italy.

The dispute also involves aircraft that have already been imported into the European Union. In the Mooney case, the owner says Italian authorities are questioning whether the aircraft retained its EU customs status after it moved from a German registration to the FAA registry. The owner disputes that interpretation and has filed complaints with the European Commission. AOPA Germany says AOPA Italy and European IAOPA are also challenging the enforcement and that several legal proceedings are pending.

Pilots Urged To Prepare

The cases do not mean every foreign or U.S.-registered aircraft entering Italy will face seizure. Even so, AOPA Germany advises caution.

“Extreme caution is currently advised when flying to Italy,” AOPA Germany said in its July warning. “If the aircraft is not registered to a private individual as owner and operator in an EU member state, you should check the current regulations and, if in doubt, choose a different destination.”