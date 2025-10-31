Aviation News Company News Military Aviation

Anduril’s YFQ-44A Takes First Flight

Prototype Anduril combat drone maiden flight in California advances Air Force autonomy testing and production plans.

Matt Ryan
[Credit: Anduril]
Key Takeaways:

  • Anduril's YFQ-44A prototype successfully completed its first flight, making it the second design airborne for the U.S. Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) Increment 1 program.
  • A central tenet of the YFQ-44A and the CCA program is advanced autonomy, enabling the aircraft to independently execute missions, manage flight controls, and land without human remote piloting.
  • Anduril plans to scale production of these autonomous aircraft using a common software backbone (ArsenalOS) and a "hyperscale" factory (Arsenal-1) for integration alongside crewed platforms.
Anduril’s YFQ-44A prototype made its first flight Friday at Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, Calif., joining General Atomics’ YFQ-42A as one of two designs now airborne in the Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft, or CCA, Increment 1 effort. Photos from the flight showed the YFQ-44A alongside two L-29 Delfin chase planes. 

Anduril and the service have said autonomy, not remote piloting, is central to the program. Jason Levin, Anduril’s senior vice president for engineering for air dominance and strike, wrote in a company release that the aircraft should operate independently from human interaction. 

“Our aircraft is ushering in this new paradigm with incredible technical precision: it executes a mission plan on its own, manages flight control and throttle adjustment independent of human command, and returns to land at the push of a button,” Levin wrote

Anduril outlined plans to scale production using a common software backbone called ArsenalOS and a “hyperscale” factory, Arsenal-1, in Columbus, Ohio, with more CCA prototype production expected in the first half of 2026. The Air Force said developmental flight activities will continue at vendor and government test sites, including Edwards and Nellis air bases, as it evaluates how CCAs will complement crewed fifth- and sixth-generation platforms.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

