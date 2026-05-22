Military Aviation

YFQ-42A Back In Flight Test Program

GA-ASI says software changes followed April mishap

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
YFQ-42A Back In Flight Test Program
[Credit: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems]
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Key Takeaways:

  • General Atomics' YFQ-42A Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) has resumed flight testing following an April 6 accident attributed to an autopilot calculation issue involving the aircraft's weight and center of gravity.
  • The mishap resulted in the loss of the aircraft but no injuries, prompting safety reviews and software changes, with lessons learned now being applied to GA-ASI's broader CCA fleet.
  • The YFQ-42A is a semi-autonomous uncrewed aircraft designed to work with crewed platforms, and General Atomics was selected by the Air Force in April 2024 to build production-representative flight test aircraft for the CCA program.
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General Atomics Aeronautical Systems’ YFQ-42A Collaborative Combat Aircraft has returned to flight testing for the U.S. Air Force following safety reviews and software changes after an April 6 accident shortly after takeoff, according to GA-ASI. No injuries were reported in the mishap, though the aircraft was lost. The company said the review traced the cause to an autopilot calculation issue involving the aircraft’s weight and center of gravity.

“We’re excited to have YFQ-42A flying again,” said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. “It’s been said that you learn more from your setbacks than your successes. We are applying what we’ve learned to our growing fleet of CCAs, as we continue building the most dependable and cost-efficient unmanned fighters in the world.”

The Air Force selected GA-ASI in April 2024 to build production-representative flight test aircraft for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft program. The YFQ-42A first flew in August 2025 and is being developed as a semi-autonomous uncrewed aircraft intended to work with crewed platforms. GA-ASI said ground testing and other Technology Maturation and Risk Reduction work continued during the pause in flight testing.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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