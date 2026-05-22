Military Aviation

Pentagon Looks To Expand Supersonic Aircraft Industrial Base

Special notice seeks proposals aimed at production speed, sustainment costs and supply chain concerns.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Pentagon Looks To Expand Supersonic Aircraft Industrial Base
[Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Cook]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The Pentagon is actively seeking new manufacturing approaches to support the production and sustainment of future supersonic military aircraft.
  • This effort aims to address critical challenges including high costs, slow production speed, material availability, and supply chain concerns, while also reducing reliance on foreign sources.
  • Key areas of interest for these solutions include additive manufacturing, advanced materials, robotics, digital engineering, and advanced repair technologies.
  • Submissions for these innovative manufacturing solutions are being accepted through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, with a deadline of June 24.
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The Pentagon is searching for new manufacturing approaches intended to support the production and sustainment of future supersonic military aircraft. According to a special notice posted on SAM.gov, the effort is focused on addressing cost, production speed, material availability and supply chain concerns tied to next-generation aerospace systems.

The notice identifies several areas of interest, including additive manufacturing, advanced materials, robotics and automation, digital engineering, reverse engineering of legacy components and advanced repair technologies. The goal is to improve how supersonic aircraft and related components are built, maintained and supported, while reducing reliance on foreign sources for critical materials and parts.

The effort is being handled through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace and submissions are due June 24. Future awards, if made, could be handled through the Defense Industrial Base Consortium.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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