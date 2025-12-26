Another Fatality Reported in MD-11 Accident

Louisville officials confirmed that a man injured in the Nov. 4 UPS Flight 2976 crash has died, bringing the total number of fatalities from the MD-11 accident to 15. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced that the victim, identified as Alain Rodriguez Colina, died on Dec. 25 from injuries sustained when the MD-11 crashed shortly after departing Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Colina was working at Grade A Auto Parts & Recycling, one of several businesses struck by the aircraft after it went down in an industrial area near the airport.

I’m sad to share some tough news. Today, we lost Alain Rodriguez Colina due to his injuries from the UPS plane crash, bringing our total loss to 15. Let’s pray for these families today and in the days, months and years to come so they know they are not alone and they are loved. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 26, 2025

The UPS flight, bound for Honolulu, crashed moments after takeoff when its left engine and pylon separated from the wing, killing all three crew members on board and multiple people on the ground. More than 20 others were injured in the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the accident.