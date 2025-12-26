Aviation News

Another Fatality Reported in MD-11 Accident

Ground victim succumbs to injuries on Christmas, raising Louisville crash toll to 15.

Ryan Ewing
Edited By: Matt Ryan
NTSB: UPS MD-11F Preliminary Report
[Credit: NTSB Report]
Key Takeaways:

  • The total number of fatalities from the November 4 UPS Flight 2976 crash has risen to 15 with the death of Alain Rodriguez Colina.
  • Colina, who was working at a business struck by the aircraft, died on December 25 from injuries sustained in the accident.
  • The MD-11 crashed shortly after departing Louisville due to its left engine and pylon separating, killing all three crew members and 12 people on the ground, and injuring over 20 others.
Louisville officials confirmed that a man injured in the Nov. 4 UPS Flight 2976 crash has died, bringing the total number of fatalities from the MD-11 accident to 15. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced that the victim, identified as Alain Rodriguez Colina, died on Dec. 25 from injuries sustained when the MD-11 crashed shortly after departing Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Colina was working at Grade A Auto Parts & Recycling, one of several businesses struck by the aircraft after it went down in an industrial area near the airport.

The UPS flight, bound for Honolulu, crashed moments after takeoff when its left engine and pylon separated from the wing, killing all three crew members on board and multiple people on the ground. More than 20 others were injured in the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the accident.

