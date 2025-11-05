UPS Crash: Wednesday Updates

A McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo jet owned and operated by UPS crashed on takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Tuesday evening at about 5:15 p.m. The aircraft, which was to be en route to Hawaii, had 220,000 pounds of fuel onboard and burst into flames, setting fires as the aircraft crashed into an industrial area. The immediate UPS crash site included a petroleum recycling facility and a truck repair shop, which officials said added to the initial explosions and flames. More than 100 area firefighters worked to contain the fires, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

Afternoon Governor Media Briefing

Casualties have risen to 11, but is expected to reach 12 or more by the end of the day, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said Wednesday afternoon. He went on to describe the extent of the damage at the crash site as “biblical,” and said responders do not expect to find any further survivors. Beshear reiterated again that total casualties are still expected to rise.

The tough news continues today as the death toll in Louisville has now risen to at least 11, and I expect it to be 12 by end of the day. Even harder news is that we believe one of those lost was a young child. 1/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 5, 2025

When asked by a reporter if he has spoken with President Donald Trump, Beshear said he has not.

“I have not,” Beshear said. But, we’re speaking to all the different agencies that are involved and we’re getting everything we need from the federal government, so no criticism. As long as we get the help we need, that’s all that matters, no ‘D’, no ‘R’, just all of us showing up and doing the best we can for our people.”

Other Afternoon Updates

In addition to updates announced earlier during its initial media briefing, the NTSB said in a post on X that the FBI will be involved in the investigation under an “interagency agreement.”

NTSB 3:00 p.m. Media Briefing

National Transportation Safety Board representative Todd Inman briefed members of the press at 3:00 p.m., local time. Inman said the aircraft developed a “plume” of fire from the left wing during the takeoff roll. The aircraft became airborne briefly from runway 17R and managed to clear a fence before making contact with structures and terrain off airport property. The impact resulted in an initial fire about a half mile long.

Inman confirmed that the NTSB obtained CCTV footage showing the left engine detaching from the wing during takeoff roll.

Thursday will be the NTSB’s first full day on the scene investigating the UPS crash, Inman said. He expects teams to be on site for at least one week, although on-site investigations could extend beyond that timeframe.

Inman also confirmed that the aircraft’s cockpit voice recorder and data recorder, or “black box,” have been recovered. Although he said the devices incurred a certain level of heat damage, he expects data to be recoverable.

Inman further confirmed that photos showing a detached engine on the airfield are real.

Apparent photo shows the engine near runway at Louisville International Airport in Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/AlV90mAjCK — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 5, 2025

No government shutdown related staffing issues are known to have played any roll in the UPS crash, Inman said.

Inman said that initial information does not lead the NTSB to believe the flight was delayed or that there was any immediately recent maintenance that had been performed on the aircraft.

Midday Updates

Okolona Fire Chief Mark Little said most everything caught in the UPS crash’s fire is now difficult to recognize.

“For the fuselage, we’ve not seen much of it, to tell you the truth,” Little said. “There are landing gear that’s out there. You would not see a whole fuselage. With the intense fire that was there, most things are gone, including some of the vehicles, the semis and the plane.”

Rep. Morgan McGarvy said during a press conference that 28 individuals have arrived to the scene from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The NTSB is expected to provide updates on its work so far later this afternoon.

Governor’s 11:30 a.m. Press Conference

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the NTSB has arrived in Louisville. The governor will return to the MD-11 crash again this afternoon to survey the site with Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg.

Beshear thanked first responders, which included responders from multiple regional emergency response departments, emergency management services and airports, as well as the National Guard. He said more than 200 first responders, including firefighters from 18 local fire departments, were at the scene last night.

He also confirmed that the UPS crash scene has transitioned from containment to a focus on recovery.

Two smaller businesses were directly impacted, although the crash nearly missed a local restaurant, a major Ford factory, and the convention center, all of which were occupied at the time of the crash.

“I don’t believe we’re lucky, but I believe it could have been much worse,” Beshear said.

Confirmed casualties resulting from the crash remain at nine, although at least one more death is likely to be reported soon, the governor said.

Beshear also announced a state of emergency for the area and said a relief fund has been established that includes funds for funerals, response, recovery and rebuilding.

Facilities in the immediate vicinity of the UPS crash should avoid using tap water until further notice, Beshear said. Water testing is ongoing. He confirmed that the UPS crash site was an almost exclusively industrial area with very few private residences.

Wednesday Morning Updates

Nine people are confirmed dead as a result of the UPS crash as of this morning, although Greenberg reiterated that officials expect that number to continue rising. According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, 16 families reported missing loved ones as search and rescue operations are ongoing, and have been since last night. At least two people in critical condition are being treated for burns. UofL Health said 15 people were hospitalized, although 13 of those individuals have been discharged so far.

Horrific



Now 9 dead after the catastrophic plane crash, Louisville, Kentucky.



The aircraft was carrying over 38,000 gallons of Fuel when it exploded mid-takeoff.



A shelter in place remains in effect for those within a 1 mile radius of the crash location due to noxious fumes.… pic.twitter.com/f9zZoNR6Nk — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) November 5, 2025

The airport has reopened this morning, officials said. One runway was reopened last night, but was at the time still closed to departing traffic.

According to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the Louisville ATC tower was evacuated in the immediate aftermath of the UPS crash due to the levels of smoke and fumes. Relevant communications were handled by TRACON during that period.

There is still currently a shelter in place order in effect, although the radius has been reduced to an area of a quarter mile around the site of the UPS crash.

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky has reopened but multiple taxiways remain closed after UPS Flight 2976 crashed after taking off around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 4. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International… — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 5, 2025

NTSB investigators are arriving to the scene Wednesday. Although no investigative findings related to the UPS crash have been released at this time, evidence has surfaced from multiple sources that the aircraft’s left engine appeared to have detached from the aircraft prior to impact.

Flightradar24 data indicated the MD-11, registered as N259UP, was parked in San Antonio from Sept. 3 until Oct. 18, potentially indicating recent maintenance. It had operated a Baltimore turn early Tuesday.

The MD-11 (registration N259UP) that crashed in Louisville was on the ground in San Antonio from September 3 to October 18. This suggests the aircraft underwent maintenance during that period. pic.twitter.com/Bg8e03xEuj — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) November 5, 2025

This is a developing story; this post will be updated throughout the day as more information is known. Click here for Tuesday evening’s initial coverage.