AOPA Rusty Pilots Program Reaches 15,000 Returning Aviators

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) says its Rusty Pilots program has helped 15,000 pilots return to flying since the initiative launched in 2014.

The program is aimed at certificated pilots who have been inactive for a period of time and need a pathway back to currency. It is offered through in-person seminars, live webinars, and self-paced online courses covering updates on FAA regulations, airspace changes, medical reform, weather tools, preflight planning, and radio procedures.

AOPA Foundation officials say the program is designed to reduce barriers for pilots looking to return to aviation after extended breaks. Participants can earn FAA WINGS credit and receive guidance on regaining currency, including logbook endorsements or completion certificates that can be used with a flight instructor.

“This important milestone illustrates how Rusty Pilots can help returning aviators understand that getting back in the air is, in many cases, easier than you might expect,” said Donnie Mackay, senior manager of AOPA Foundation Rusty Pilots. “Our presenters help reinforce existing knowledge and point them to modern resources to help pilots learn or relearn anything needed.”

AOPA also pointed to broader foundation efforts supporting pilot development and access to flight training. Those include formation of flying clubs, scholarship programs totaling more than $2 million annually, and outreach programs aimed at students and aspiring pilots.

According to the organization, more than 130,000 students have been reached through its high school aviation programs, and nearly 300 flying clubs have been established to help reduce the cost of flight training and aircraft access.

While the Rusty Pilots program is free for AOPA members, non-members can participate for $89. The organization says the goal is to provide an accessible pathway for pilots returning after career, family, or medical-related breaks.