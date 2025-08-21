Archer Sets New eVTOL Record

Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufacturer Archer Aviation has conducted the longest piloted flight of the company’s Midnight aircraft, flying nearly 55 miles in 31 minutes.

The flight, which took place at Archer’s flight test facility in Salinas, California, on Monday, reached speeds of more than 126 miles per hour. While Midnight is designed as an eVTOL aircraft, capable of taking off vertically before transitioning to horizontal operations, this test was conducted as a conventional takeoff and landing mission.

This test marks another step towards commercialization for Archer as the company looks to achieve FAA certification, with plans to launch air taxi services in the U.S. and abroad in the United Arab Emirates in the near future.

Present at the demonstration was United Airlines’ chief financial officer, Mike Leskinen, who led United’s initial investment in Archer that included an initial purchase order for 200 Midnight aircraft, valued at approximately $1 billion. The agreement also includes an option for an additional 100 aircraft.

“I’ve been a longtime supporter of bringing sustainable forms of aviation to market. Congratulations to the Archer team on achieving this milestone flight—I was impressed by how quiet the aircraft was,” Leskinen said.

Archer hopes to have a city center-to-airport network in Los Angeles, California, by 2026 and then further display its aircraft on the world stage when the Olympics arrive in the city in 2028.