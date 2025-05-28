Aussie Pilot Facing Multiple Charges Walks Out of Courtroom

Australian Peter McDougall, 68, faces charges related to a fatal aircraft accident in late 2021. McDougall is accused of 17 aviation-related offenses, including maintaining an unregistered aircraft since 2011 and refusing to surrender his pilot’s license. The experimental aircraft crashed on a beach shortly after takeoff, killing his 83-year-old passenger. Previous manslaughter charges were dropped in November 2024.

Described by prosecutors as a “sovereign citizen,” McDougall, 68, walked out of a district court committal hearing on May 25, saying, “I can’t participate in this kangaroo court. I’ll bid you all a very good day.” Having refused to apply for bail during the proceedings, he was then arrested on the steps of the Mackay Courthouse in Queensland and returned to the courtroom. His bail was extended and he will face the 17 charges at a later date.

According to news reports, McDougall, who appeared without legal representation, interrupted the committal hearing multiple times, calling Australia’s Civil Aviation Act of 1988 “unlawful,” claiming it applied only to commercial pilots and not operators of experimental aircraft such as the one involved in the accident.