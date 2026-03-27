House Transportation Chair Sam Graves To Retire

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., said Friday in a post on X that he will not seek reelection and that 2026 will be his final year in Congress. The announcement sets up a leadership change at the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which oversees much of the House’s aviation policy work. Graves, a pilot and 13-term representative from Missouri’s 6th District, has been involved in several major aviation measures during his time on the committee and as its chairman.

These include his role in House passage of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, along with his work on BasicMed, Airport Improvement Program funding, air traffic modernization and workforce-development provisions, along with support for MOSAIC.

Several leadership voices among the general aviation world on Friday voiced appreciation for Graves’ work during his tenure.

When I first ran for State Representative back in 1992, my aspiration was to represent my hometown of Tarkio, Missouri. I was a twenty-seven year old farmer who just wanted to stand up for a way of life and his community. I never could have imagined where that decision would… — Rep. Sam Graves (@RepSamGraves) March 27, 2026

“The EAA community is grateful for Chairman Graves’ tireless efforts on behalf of all aspects of general aviation, and working with members of both parties in the House and with Senate leadership to pass important legislation,” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board.

AOPA Senior Vice President for Government Affairs and Advocacy Jim Coon called Graves a “fierce advocate for general aviation.”

“There are too many accomplishments to mention here,” Coon said. “But from his work on several aviation bills, including developing the first ever General Aviation title in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 to his current work on the ALERT Act, Congressman Graves has been a fierce advocate for general aviation—promoting good, common sense policies for not only pilots and aircraft owners but for all Americans.”

GAMA President and CEO James Viola expressed thanks for what he called Graves’ bipartisanship over the course of his work.

“GAMA is truly grateful for his over two decades of leadership and advocacy for the general aviation industry, which has brought about the first ever general aviation title within an FAA reauthorization bill, the downpayment for a new air traffic system, funding for workforce development initiatives and the advancement of aviation safety, infrastructure and innovation,” Viola said. “Chairman Graves made bipartisanship a priority for the committee’s work and has always had an incredible staff to help guide the direction of important aviation related legislation.”

Graves said in his statement that he plans to finish his term strong, including focus on ongoing transportation issues.

“We’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Graves said. “I’m going to fight to protect Missouri interests as we work to shape this year’s Highway Bill. I plan to finish this last term the same way I started, full speed ahead.”