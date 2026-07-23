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Senate Panel Advances Bill Requiring FAA Medication Guidance For Pilots

A Senate committee advanced legislation that would require the FAA to provide pilots with clearer, updated guidance on medications and medical certification.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
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Key Takeaways:

  • A bipartisan bill, the Aviation Medication Transparency Act (S. 3258), has advanced in the U.S. Senate to provide pilots with clearer information on approved medications.
  • The legislation mandates the FAA to create and publicly maintain an annually updated list of medications pilots can safely use without jeopardizing their medical certification.
  • Aviation stakeholders, including AOPA, SWAPA, and NBAA, support the bill to reduce current uncertainty pilots face regarding medication compatibility with FAA requirements.
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A bipartisan bill aimed at giving pilots clearer information about which medications they can take without jeopardizing their medical certification is moving forward in the U.S. Senate.

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation advanced the Aviation Medication Transparency Act (S. 3258) on July 22. The legislation, introduced by Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and John Hoeven (R-N.D.), would require the FAA to create and publicly maintain a list of medications that pilots may safely use. The list would also have to be updated at least annually.

Advancement of the measure has received support from aviation stakeholders including the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) and the National Aviation Business Association (NBAA). Supporters say pilots currently face uncertainty when trying to determine whether a prescription or over-the-counter medication is compatible with FAA medical requirements.

The medication transparency bill would not change the FAA’s authority over pilot medical certification. Instead, it would require the agency to make its medication guidance more accessible and easier for pilots to understand.

The bill now moves beyond the committee stage and could face further consideration by the full Senate.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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