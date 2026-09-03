Boeing’s $3.1 Million FAA Fine Payment Went Undisclosed

Boeing paid the FAA’s full $3.1 million civil penalty in January after the agency cited the manufacturer for safety and production violations, according to new Reuters reporting. The payment, which had not previously been publicly disclosed, followed a penalty proposed by the FAA in September 2025.

The FAA cited hundreds of quality-system violations at Boeing’s 737 factory in Renton, Washington, and Spirit AeroSystems’ 737 fuselage facility in Wichita, Kansas. The agency also identified violations related to the January 2024 in-flight separation of a door plug from an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 and said a Boeing employee pressured an authorized representative to approve an aircraft that did not meet applicable standards.

“The FAA utilized its maximum statutory civil penalty authority consistent with law,” the agency said when it proposed the fine last September.

The FAA has maintained increased oversight of Boeing since the Alaska Airlines event, although it lifted a 737 MAX production cap in October 2025.