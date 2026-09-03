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Boeing’s $3.1 Million FAA Fine Payment Went Undisclosed

The penalty covered 737 production and safety violations cited by the agency.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Boeing’s $3.1 Million FAA Fine Payment Went Undisclosed
[Credit: Bjoern Wylezich | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Boeing paid a $3.1 million civil penalty to the FAA for widespread safety and production violations, a payment previously undisclosed.
  • The FAA cited hundreds of quality-system violations at Boeing's 737 factory and Spirit AeroSystems, issues related to the Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 door plug incident, and an employee pressuring an authorized representative.
  • The penalty represented the FAA's maximum statutory civil authority, and the agency has maintained increased oversight of Boeing since the Alaska Airlines event, despite later lifting a 737 MAX production cap.
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Boeing paid the FAA’s full $3.1 million civil penalty in January after the agency cited the manufacturer for safety and production violations, according to new Reuters reporting. The payment, which had not previously been publicly disclosed, followed a penalty proposed by the FAA in September 2025.

The FAA cited hundreds of quality-system violations at Boeing’s 737 factory in Renton, Washington, and Spirit AeroSystems’ 737 fuselage facility in Wichita, Kansas. The agency also identified violations related to the January 2024 in-flight separation of a door plug from an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 and said a Boeing employee pressured an authorized representative to approve an aircraft that did not meet applicable standards.

“The FAA utilized its maximum statutory civil penalty authority consistent with law,” the agency said when it proposed the fine last September.

The FAA has maintained increased oversight of Boeing since the Alaska Airlines event, although it lifted a 737 MAX production cap in October 2025.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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