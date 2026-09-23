Florida Airport Proposes Up To 147% T-Hangar Rate Increase

Aircraft owners at Venice Municipal Airport (VNC) in Florida could see higher costs for hangar and tie-down space under proposed new rates.

According to local news outlet, Venice Gondolier, the Venice City Council is considering increases to T-hangar rents, tie-down fees and the airport’s fuel flowage fee. The proposed changes would be phased in over three years.

T-hangar rents have largely remained unchanged since 2007. Under the proposal, rents would increase between 53% and 147%, depending on the size and type of hangar.

The city is also proposing to change how it charges for outdoor aircraft storage. Instead of basing tie-down rates on engine size, the new system would use aircraft wingspan.

The largest aircraft—those with wingspans greater than 90 feet—would face a proposed monthly tie-down charge of $1,040. The current maximum monthly rate is $240.

The airport also wants to increase its fuel flowage fee from 5 cents to 10 cents per gallon.

Airport officials say the changes are needed to bring airport rates more in line with current costs and market rates. Venice Municipal Airport operates as an enterprise fund, meaning its expenses are paid through airport revenue rather than the city’s general fund.

The proposed increases would not happen all at once. The city plans to give airport tenants notice and allow a 30-day period for written comments before the changes take effect.