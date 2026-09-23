Textron Aviation Rolls Out 500th Citation Latitude

Textron Aviation marked a production milestone for its Cessna Citation Latitude business jet Tuesday, rolling out the 500th aircraft from its Wichita, Kansas, manufacturing facility.

According to Tuesday’s announcement, the midsize business jet entered service in 2015, and the milestone comes a little more than a decade after its introduction. Textron describes the Latitude as the world’s best-selling midsize business jet.

The Latitude was designed around a stand-up, flat-floor cabin, with room for passengers to move around without stooping. The aircraft also combines the cabin with short-field performance and the range needed for a variety of business and personal missions.

Eric Cardinali, Textron Aviation’s senior vice president of manufacturing, credited the company’s workforce with reaching the production mark.

“Behind every aircraft is a team committed to delivering the quality and craftsmanship our customers expect,” Cardinali said.

Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president of global sales and marketing, said the aircraft’s cabin, versatility and operating value continue to attract customers.

Textron said the 500th aircraft adds to the growing global fleet and reflects continued demand for the Latitude. The company did not disclose the identity of the aircraft’s customer or provide additional delivery details in its announcement.

The Latitude is part of Cessna’s Citation business jet lineup, which includes aircraft ranging from light jets to larger midsize and super-midsize models. The Citation family has accumulated more than 7,500 deliveries worldwide, according to Textron Aviation.