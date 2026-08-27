Aviation News

Boeing Posts Contractor Jobs As Labor Dispute Escalates

Engineering and technical workers could strike after their current contract expires in October.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Boeing Posts Contractor Jobs As Labor Dispute Escalates
[Credit: VDB Photos | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Boeing is hiring contractor engineers and technical staff in anticipation of a potential strike by approximately 17,000 unionized SPEEA workers.
  • SPEEA members overwhelmingly rejected Boeing's proposed four-year contract and voted to authorize a strike, which could begin after the current agreement expires on October 6.
  • A potential strike could further delay crucial certification work for Boeing's 737 MAX 10 and 777-9 aircraft.
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Boeing has begun posting contractor positions for engineering and technical jobs as the company prepares for a possible strike involving about 17,000 unionized workers. Reuters reported that the openings appeared Tuesday, several days after members of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) rejected Boeing’s proposed four-year contract. The current agreement expires Oct. 6.

“We want to reach an agreement before the current contract expires and look forward to finding a solution with SPEEA at the table,” a Boeing spokesperson told Reuters. “To protect business continuity and support our customers, we’re implementing our contingency planning which will leverage a wide range of qualified resources with a continued emphasis on safety and quality.”

Union Members Reject Offer

SPEEA’s engineers rejected Boeing’s proposal by a 64% vote, while about 72% of technical workers voted against the agreement, according to results published by the union. Members in both groups also voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. Boeing says no additional negotiations are currently scheduled and the earliest a strike could begin is Oct. 7.

“It appears, however, that both sides are preparing for the possibility of a strike,” SPEEA spokesman Bryan Corliss told Reuters. “In our case, that includes preparing information for our members on what they could expect should there be a work stoppage.”

Certification Work Could Be Affected

A strike could affect Boeing’s certification work on the 737 MAX 10 and 777-9. Both aircraft have experienced certification delays and have yet to enter airline service.

Boeing experienced another major labor stoppage in 2024, when about 33,000 International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers members went on strike for seven weeks and halted much of the company’s commercial aircraft production.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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