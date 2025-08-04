Boeing Defense Workers Walk Off the Job

Around 3,200 unionized workers in Boeing’s defense division walked off the job Monday after rejecting a restructured four-year labor agreement with the aerospace giant.
Announced over the weekend by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), the strike follows the second contract rejection in the last seven days from IAM District 837 union members at Boeing’s facilities in St. Louis and St. Charles, Missouri.
The initial contract rejection came on July 27, which triggered a seven-day “cooling off period” before a strike would begin. Boeing proposed a modified labor agreement that was also shot down by union members, ultimately resulting in the first strike at Boeing’s defense division since 1996.
Boeing said that it had offered a deal that would have seen employees’ earnings raised by 40 percent that included a 20 percent general wage increase and a $5,000 ratification bonus. This agreement would have reportedly brought the average IAM District 837 worker’s pay up to $102,000 from $75,000.
“We’re disappointed our employees rejected an offer that featured 40 percent average wage growth and resolved their primary issue on alternative work schedules,” Boeing executive Dan Gillian said in a statement to The New York Times. “We are prepared for a strike and have fully implemented our contingency plan to ensure our non-striking workforce can continue supporting our customers.”
Reports over the last year detailing labor shortages across the aviation landscape have struck the industry hard. In June, Canadian technology company CAE forecasted that over the next 10 years, more than 400,000 aircraft maintenance technicians will be needed to support consumer demand. Members of the IAM District 837 appear to have taken notice of the lack of skilled workers in their field and are using that as leverage at the negotiating table.
“IAM District 837 members have spoken loud and clear, they deserve a contract that reflects their skill, dedication, and the critical role they play in our nation’s defense,” said IAM District 837 Directing Business Representative Tom Boelling. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with these working families as they fight for fairness and respect on the job.”
The facilities in St. Louis and St. Charles assemble and maintain advanced aircraft, including the F-15, F/A-18, along with other defense technologies.
