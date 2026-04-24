Boulder Signals Long-Term Commitment To Municipal Airport

Boulder officials in Colorado are preparing to formalize a policy that would keep Boulder Municipal Airport in operation for the foreseeable future after a divided City Council signaled support during an April 23 study session.

The 5-4 straw poll, while not binding, directs staff to draft a resolution reflecting the council’s position. If adopted, the approach would let the city continue pursuing federal airport grants, a move that would most likely rule-out alternative uses for the site for many years.

Cost Pressures, Funding Options

Those involved in the city discussion questioned how the city would sustain airport operations without outside support. City leaders indicated that ongoing expenses tied to the facility could require continued local funding over more than a decade if federal assistance is not pursued.

“I’ve been really intrigued by the possibility of the airport repurposing,” Mayor Aaron Brockett said, according to Boulder Reporting Lab. “It might well come to nothing. In the meantime, the airport will be gradually deteriorating, the deferred maintenance would be piling up. And so my concern is we’re putting an important city facility at real risk.”

Supporters of the direction said accessing grants from the FAA could reduce pressure on other city programs funded through the general budget.

Long-Term Land Use Questions

The airport property, spanning roughly 179 acres in northeast Boulder, has been posed as a potential site for future housing development. City estimates have placed the land’s value at more than $200 million, making it a significant consideration in long-term planning.

“For a decision this consequential, I cannot believe we’re using a straw poll at a study session for guidance,” Councilmember Mark Wallach said, according to Boulder Reporting Lab. “This really requires community input, it requires a hearing.”

Councilmembers who oppose the new direction voiced concerns about what they see as a path that could restrict redevelopment options, especially because federal grant conditions for airports usually require them to remain open unless closure is federally approved.

Recent State Funding

The council’s discussion follows recent action by the Colorado Aeronautical Board approving aviation-related funding across the state. As part of that program, Boulder Municipal Airport was awarded $63,000 to support the transition to unleaded aviation fuel.

In total, the board approved more than $7 million in state aviation grants, including funding designed to help airports meet matching requirements tied to federal programs. State officials said those funds are intended to support infrastructure, safety improvements and long-term system sustainability.