Aviation News

Poll Shows Support For Airline Return To Naples Airport

American Airlines is proposing PSA CRJ-700 service between Naples, Florida, and Charlotte.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Poll Shows Support For Airline Return To Naples Airport
A PSA CRJ-700. (Photo: AirlineGeeks)
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Key Takeaways:

  • A recent survey found 80.3% of registered voters in Collier County, Florida, support American Airlines' proposal to restore daily airline service at Naples Airport.
  • American Airlines plans to launch three daily flights between Naples and Charlotte, NC, beginning December 2, 2026, using 65-seat regional jets, which would account for less than 2% of the airport's annual operations.
  • While the airport believes there's unmet demand, some residents oppose the plan due to existing noise and traffic concerns, fearing it could transform the municipal airport into a regional commercial hub.
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A survey commissioned by the Naples Airport Authority found 80.3% of registered voters polled in Collier County, Florida, support restoring daily airline service at Naples Airport. American Airlines has proposed three daily arrivals and three daily departures between Naples and Charlotte, North Carolina, starting Dec. 2, 2026. PSA Airlines would operate the flights for American on 65-seat Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jets.

The airport said the proposed airline operations would make up less than 2% of its annual flight operations, based on 125,926 operations recorded in 2025.

“We believe that there is unmet demand by the residents of Naples and also the visitors to Naples, who would prefer to use a direct airport, a closer airport right here in the community,” Jordan Pack, of American Airlines network planning, said during a May 21 Naples Airport Authority board meeting, according to Gulf Coast News.

Airport materials say the aircraft would meet the field’s 75,000-pound maximum takeoff weight limit and Stage 4 noise standards. The airline also said operations would follow the airport’s voluntary 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew.

Some residents have opposed the proposal, citing existing noise and traffic concerns.

“Once one major carrier enters, others follow,” Mary Tatigian, representing Quiet Florida, said during public comment at the meeting. “At that point, this airport no longer functions as a municipal airport serving a local community. It becomes a regional commercial hub.”

The survey, conducted May 27 to June 1 by American Pulse Research & Polling, included 633 registered voters. According to the airport authority, 77.6% of respondents said they would likely use Naples Airport if daily airline service were available.

Naples has not had American Airlines service since 2001, and its most recent scheduled commercial service was brief Elite Airways regional jet service that ended in 2017. American has not requested financial incentives, according to the airport authority.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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