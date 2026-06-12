Poll Shows Support For Airline Return To Naples Airport

A survey commissioned by the Naples Airport Authority found 80.3% of registered voters polled in Collier County, Florida, support restoring daily airline service at Naples Airport. American Airlines has proposed three daily arrivals and three daily departures between Naples and Charlotte, North Carolina, starting Dec. 2, 2026. PSA Airlines would operate the flights for American on 65-seat Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jets.

The airport said the proposed airline operations would make up less than 2% of its annual flight operations, based on 125,926 operations recorded in 2025.

“We believe that there is unmet demand by the residents of Naples and also the visitors to Naples, who would prefer to use a direct airport, a closer airport right here in the community,” Jordan Pack, of American Airlines network planning, said during a May 21 Naples Airport Authority board meeting, according to Gulf Coast News.

Airport materials say the aircraft would meet the field’s 75,000-pound maximum takeoff weight limit and Stage 4 noise standards. The airline also said operations would follow the airport’s voluntary 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew.

Some residents have opposed the proposal, citing existing noise and traffic concerns.

“Once one major carrier enters, others follow,” Mary Tatigian, representing Quiet Florida, said during public comment at the meeting. “At that point, this airport no longer functions as a municipal airport serving a local community. It becomes a regional commercial hub.”

The survey, conducted May 27 to June 1 by American Pulse Research & Polling, included 633 registered voters. According to the airport authority, 77.6% of respondents said they would likely use Naples Airport if daily airline service were available.

Naples has not had American Airlines service since 2001, and its most recent scheduled commercial service was brief Elite Airways regional jet service that ended in 2017. American has not requested financial incentives, according to the airport authority.