FAA Certifies Bombardier Global 8000

The ultra-long-range Bombardier 8000 is now certified in both the U.S. and Canada, with EASA approval pending.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Ryan Ewing
Bombardier Global 8000 Receives FAA Certification
[Credit: Bombardier]
Key Takeaways:

  • Bombardier’s Global 8000 business jet has received U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification, following earlier Transport Canada approval, clearing its entry into service.
  • The Global 8000 is currently the fastest business jet in production, boasting a maximum speed of Mach 0.95 and an 8,000 nautical mile range.
  • It features a four-zone cabin layout, a low cabin altitude, and aerodynamic elements designed to improve access to airports with shorter runways.
Bombardier’s Global 8000 business jet received U.S. Federal Aviation Administration certification Friday, clearing the way for its entry into service. The approval follows the aircraft’s Transport Canada Type Certification issued on Nov. 5.

The Global 8000 is currently the fastest business jet in production, with a reported maximum speed of Mach 0.95. According to Bombardier, the aircraft is designed to cover a range of 8,000 nautical miles and includes a four-zone cabin layout and is capable of a 2,691-foot cabin altitude when cruising at 41,000 feet.

The aircraft also includes aerodynamic elements such as leading-edge slats on the wings, which Bombardier states can improve access to airports with shorter runways. Takeoff and landing capabilities are described as comparable to those of lighter jets. The Global 8000 began service earlier this month, following certification in Canada.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

