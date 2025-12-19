FAA Certifies Bombardier Global 8000

Bombardier’s Global 8000 business jet received U.S. Federal Aviation Administration certification Friday, clearing the way for its entry into service. The approval follows the aircraft’s Transport Canada Type Certification issued on Nov. 5.

The Global 8000 is currently the fastest business jet in production, with a reported maximum speed of Mach 0.95. According to Bombardier, the aircraft is designed to cover a range of 8,000 nautical miles and includes a four-zone cabin layout and is capable of a 2,691-foot cabin altitude when cruising at 41,000 feet.

The aircraft also includes aerodynamic elements such as leading-edge slats on the wings, which Bombardier states can improve access to airports with shorter runways. Takeoff and landing capabilities are described as comparable to those of lighter jets. The Global 8000 began service earlier this month, following certification in Canada.