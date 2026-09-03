Aviation News

Business Jets, Turboprops Lift Q2 GA Shipments

GAMA reported higher aircraft billings through the first half of 2026 despite a decline in piston-airplane deliveries.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Business Jets, Turboprops Lift GA Shipments
[Credit: Sergey Kohl | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • General aviation airplane shipments increased 1.7% to 1,458 aircraft in the first half of 2026, with billings rising 15.5% to $14.3 billion.
  • Business jet shipments rose 8.2% and turboprop deliveries increased 7.8%, while piston-airplane shipments saw a 3.1% decline.
  • Civil helicopter deliveries grew by 4% to 419 aircraft, with piston-helicopters up 5.8% and turbine helicopters up 3.3%, and billings increasing 7.2% to nearly $2.2 billion.
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General aviation aircraft shipments increased through the first six months of 2026, according to a Q2 manufacturing report released Thursday by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. Manufacturers shipped 1,458 airplanes through the second quarter, up 1.7% from the same period last year, while airplane billings increased 15.5% to $14.3 billion.

Business jet shipments rose 8.2% to 383 aircraft, while turboprop deliveries increased 7.8% to 289. Piston-airplane shipments declined 3.1% to 786 aircraft. GAMA’s report shows Gulfstream delivered 79 aircraft during the period, Embraer delivered 74 and Bombardier delivered 56. Cirrus reported 405 total aircraft shipments, including 57 SF50 Vision Jets.

Helicopter manufacturers reported 419 civil deliveries, an increase of 4% from the first half of 2025. Piston-helicopter shipments increased 5.8% to 110 aircraft, while turbine helicopter deliveries rose 3.3% to 309. Civil-commercial helicopter billings increased 7.2% to nearly $2.2 billion.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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