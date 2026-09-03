Business Jets, Turboprops Lift Q2 GA Shipments

General aviation aircraft shipments increased through the first six months of 2026, according to a Q2 manufacturing report released Thursday by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. Manufacturers shipped 1,458 airplanes through the second quarter, up 1.7% from the same period last year, while airplane billings increased 15.5% to $14.3 billion.

Business jet shipments rose 8.2% to 383 aircraft, while turboprop deliveries increased 7.8% to 289. Piston-airplane shipments declined 3.1% to 786 aircraft. GAMA’s report shows Gulfstream delivered 79 aircraft during the period, Embraer delivered 74 and Bombardier delivered 56. Cirrus reported 405 total aircraft shipments, including 57 SF50 Vision Jets.

Helicopter manufacturers reported 419 civil deliveries, an increase of 4% from the first half of 2025. Piston-helicopter shipments increased 5.8% to 110 aircraft, while turbine helicopter deliveries rose 3.3% to 309. Civil-commercial helicopter billings increased 7.2% to nearly $2.2 billion.