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Coast Guard Jet Carrying DHS Secretary Loses Engine

Flight crew declared an emergency and diverted to Reagan National after reporting loss of right engine power.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Coast Guard Jet Carrying DHS Secretary Loses Engine
[Credit: DHS photo by Barry Bahler]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A U.S. Coast Guard C-37A, carrying Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and 13 others, made an emergency landing at Reagan National Airport.
  • The flight crew reported a loss of power in the right engine and declared an emergency, landing the aircraft safely on one engine.
  • No injuries were reported among the 14 people aboard the C-37A, a military Gulfstream V used for senior official transport.
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A U.S. Coast Guard C-37A carrying Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and 13 other people diverted to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Wednesday after the flight crew reported a loss of right engine power. The aircraft landed at about 1:35 p.m. EDT following a flight from the Atlanta area.

Crew Declares Emergency

“We just lost our right engine and would like to declare an emergency and immediate landing at DCA,” a pilot told air traffic controllers, according to CBS News. The crew reported 14 people aboard and approximately 2.5 hours of fuel remaining.

Mullin said after the flight that the aircraft landed on one engine. Reagan National officials said airport fire and rescue personnel examined the aircraft after landing before it taxied from the runway. No injuries were reported.

Coast Guard C-37A

The C-37A is the military designation for a Gulfstream V business jet and is used by the Coast Guard to transport senior officials. The aircraft involved has been in Coast Guard service since 2002 and is based at Air Station Washington.

The Coast Guard had not released additional details concerning the reported engine failure Wednesday.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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