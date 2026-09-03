Coast Guard Jet Carrying DHS Secretary Loses Engine

A U.S. Coast Guard C-37A carrying Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and 13 other people diverted to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Wednesday after the flight crew reported a loss of right engine power. The aircraft landed at about 1:35 p.m. EDT following a flight from the Atlanta area.

Crew Declares Emergency

“We just lost our right engine and would like to declare an emergency and immediate landing at DCA,” a pilot told air traffic controllers, according to CBS News. The crew reported 14 people aboard and approximately 2.5 hours of fuel remaining.

Mullin said after the flight that the aircraft landed on one engine. Reagan National officials said airport fire and rescue personnel examined the aircraft after landing before it taxied from the runway. No injuries were reported.

Coast Guard C-37A

The C-37A is the military designation for a Gulfstream V business jet and is used by the Coast Guard to transport senior officials. The aircraft involved has been in Coast Guard service since 2002 and is based at Air Station Washington.

The Coast Guard had not released additional details concerning the reported engine failure Wednesday.