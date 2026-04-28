iFly EFB Adds Dispatch Training Mode For Classroom Use

Adventure Pilot has introduced a version of its iFly EFB for flight dispatcher training. The EFB is already used as a GA flight tool, but the new Dispatch Mode is configured for classroom and operations training rather than pilot flight planning.

The company said Dispatch Mode changes the standard iFly EFB experience by limiting certain automated functions pilots use in normal flight planning. Students are instead required to complete nav log entries, fuel planning and time en route calculations manually, while still working with IFR plates, low enroute charts, navaid and fix databases and aircraft performance profiles. The mode is intended to support scenario-based dispatch exercises aligned with FAA Part 65 training requirements.

“Our goal is to provide dispatch students with the same professional-grade environment they’ll encounter in the field—without removing the discipline of learning the calculations behind it,” Juanita Boyd, vice president of operations at Adventure Pilot, said. “Dispatch Mode bridges the gap between classroom theory and operational practice.”

Adventure Pilot said Dispatch Mode is available to aviation schools and can be integrated into FAA-approved aircraft dispatcher programs.