Company News

iFly EFB Adds Dispatch Training Mode For Classroom Use

Modified version of Adventure Pilot’s GA electronic flight bag emphasizes manual planning skills.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
iFly EFB Adds Dispatch Training Mode For Classroom Use
[Credit: Adventure Pilot]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Adventure Pilot has introduced a "Dispatch Mode" for its iFly EFB, specifically designed for flight dispatcher training rather than pilot flight planning.
  • This new mode limits automated functions, requiring students to manually complete critical tasks such as nav log entries and fuel planning.
  • It provides a professional training environment with essential charts and data, supporting scenario-based exercises aligned with FAA Part 65 training requirements for aviation schools.
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Adventure Pilot has introduced a version of its iFly EFB for flight dispatcher training. The EFB is already used as a GA flight tool, but the new Dispatch Mode is configured for classroom and operations training rather than pilot flight planning.

The company said Dispatch Mode changes the standard iFly EFB experience by limiting certain automated functions pilots use in normal flight planning. Students are instead required to complete nav log entries, fuel planning and time en route calculations manually, while still working with IFR plates, low enroute charts, navaid and fix databases and aircraft performance profiles. The mode is intended to support scenario-based dispatch exercises aligned with FAA Part 65 training requirements.

“Our goal is to provide dispatch students with the same professional-grade environment they’ll encounter in the field—without removing the discipline of learning the calculations behind it,” Juanita Boyd, vice president of operations at Adventure Pilot, said. “Dispatch Mode bridges the gap between classroom theory and operational practice.”

Adventure Pilot said Dispatch Mode is available to aviation schools and can be integrated into FAA-approved aircraft dispatcher programs.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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