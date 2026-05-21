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NOEMI Broadens Aircraft Platform Strategy

The company says future variants could include cargo, SAR and dual-use applications.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
NOEMI Outlines Broader Aircraft Platform Strategy
[Credit: Noemi Aerospace]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • NOEMI Aerospace is expanding its aircraft development strategy beyond its initial electric amphibious passenger aircraft to include variants for diverse applications like cargo, government, and military.
  • This broader approach utilizes a common aircraft architecture, with the flexibility to incorporate hybrid-electric or conventional propulsion for missions requiring greater range or payload.
  • The company has completed preliminary design review, is progressing with prototype development and EASA certification, targeting first flight in 2027 and commercial operations by 2030.
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Norway-based NOEMI Aerospace has outlined plans to expand its aircraft development strategy beyond its initial electric amphibious passenger aircraft, including future variants it is evaluating for cargo, government, search-and-rescue, skydiving, aerial firefighting and dual-use military applications.

The company said Wednesday that the broader approach is based on a common aircraft architecture. NOEMI said its fully electric amphibious aircraft remains its primary program for regional passenger transportation, while other configurations could include hybrid-electric or conventional propulsion where mission requirements call for additional range, payload or operating flexibility.

“NOEMI was always designed as more than a single aircraft,” founder and CEO Eric Lithun said. “We are building a platform that can evolve over time and address multiple markets while leveraging shared technology, engineering and certification pathways.”

The company also said it has completed preliminary design review work, is continuing prototype development and propulsion testing, and is progressing under a Pre-Application Contract agreement with EASA. NOEMI is targeting first flight in 2027 and commercial operations by 2030.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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