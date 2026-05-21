NOEMI Broadens Aircraft Platform Strategy

Norway-based NOEMI Aerospace has outlined plans to expand its aircraft development strategy beyond its initial electric amphibious passenger aircraft, including future variants it is evaluating for cargo, government, search-and-rescue, skydiving, aerial firefighting and dual-use military applications.

The company said Wednesday that the broader approach is based on a common aircraft architecture. NOEMI said its fully electric amphibious aircraft remains its primary program for regional passenger transportation, while other configurations could include hybrid-electric or conventional propulsion where mission requirements call for additional range, payload or operating flexibility.

“NOEMI was always designed as more than a single aircraft,” founder and CEO Eric Lithun said. “We are building a platform that can evolve over time and address multiple markets while leveraging shared technology, engineering and certification pathways.”

The company also said it has completed preliminary design review work, is continuing prototype development and propulsion testing, and is progressing under a Pre-Application Contract agreement with EASA. NOEMI is targeting first flight in 2027 and commercial operations by 2030.