Electric Flight Demonstrations Finish In Florida

Signature Aviation, BETA Technologies, Republic Airways and Brickyard Connection have completed a series of electric aircraft demonstrations in Florida using BETA’s ALIA CX300. The companies said Thursday that the flights were conducted over three days at Kissimmee Gateway Airport after a separate winter test program earlier this year between Burlington, Vermont, and Plattsburgh, New York.

“Together, BETA, Republic Airways, and Signature Aviation are demonstrating how aircraft, infrastructure, and operators can unite in a real-world environment to deliver repeatable missions and a clear path to commercialization for all-electric flight,” said Simon Newitt, head of sales and support at BETA. “BETA has flown more than 140,000 nautical miles in ALIA aircraft across the globe. That operational experience is what positions us to scale deliberately and efficiently in states like Florida, where near-term, short-haul cargo, medical, and passenger demand is strongest.”

As part of the Florida work, BETA and Brickyard pilots flew as many as nine legs per day. The companies reported an average charging session of 105 kWh and $16.80 in energy used per flight.

BETA charging equipment has now been installed at six Florida airports, including Kissimmee Gateway, Duke Field, Bob Sikes Airport, Gainesville Regional, Tallahassee International and Jacksonville Executive at Craig.