Otto Aerospace Sets Certification Basis For Phantom 3500

Otto Aerospace said Monday it has closed the FAA’s G-1 Issue Paper for its Phantom 3500 business jet, establishing the certification basis for the aircraft under Part 23. The Fort Worth, Texas-based company applied for type certification in September 2025 and is pursuing certification under Amendment 23-64, according to Otto.

“This is a huge moment for the entire Otto Team and a really exciting milestone for the Phantom 3500,” Otto Aerospace President and CEO Scott Drennan said. “Now that the certification basis is in place, the program moves into a higher gear on execution. We have alignment with the FAA on what we need to demonstrate, and that gives us real momentum as we move toward first flight and entry into service.”

Otto said it is also working with the FAA East Certification Branch on the G-2 Issue Paper, which will define the means of compliance for the Phantom 3500 program. The company recently completed preliminary design review and has begun advanced material testing.

Otto says flight testing is planned at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, and that the company is targeting a first flight in 2027 and entry into service in 2030.

The program has a firm order from Flexjet for 300 aircraft.