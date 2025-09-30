Aviation News

Flexjet Orders Otto Aerospace Phantom 3500s

Agreement announced at UP.Summit represents firm order for 300 aircraft.

Matt Ryan
Phantom 3500 full-scale mock-up at UP.Summit in Bentonville, AR, where order was announced. [Credit: Otto Aerospace]
Key Takeaways:

Otto Aerospace announced a firm order from Flexjet for 300 of its recently introduced Phantom 3500 business jets, should the aircraft reach certification and production. The agreement was disclosed at the UP.Summit in Bentonville, Arkansas. Otto reported that the first flight of the Phantom 3500 is anticipated for 2027, with FAA certification and entry into service targeted in 2030.

“For 30 years, Flexjet has led through innovation opposed to imitation, introducing tomorrow’s standards, not reacting to yesterday’s expectations,” said Flexjet Chairman Kenn Ricci. “The Phantom 3500 exemplifies that approach perfectly, marking a bold step into a future where an aircraft’s efficiency and sustainability stand alongside speed, comfort, and range as defining standards.”

The Phantom 3500 is a clean-sheet design that incorporates laminar-flow aerodynamics and all-carbon-fiber composites. Otto projects the aircraft will enable fuel burn reduction of more than 60 percent compared to comparable current designs. The company also said that when powered by Sustainable Aviation Fuel, the aircraft will cut emissions by over 90 percent. 

“Flexjet’s decision to build their fleet around the Phantom 3500 speaks volumes about where aviation is headed,” said Otto CEO Paul Touw in a statement.

Flexjet, a global operator offering fractional ownership and leasing, confirmed it will also serve as an authorized service center for Otto aircraft under the agreement. The company said it plans to integrate the aircraft into its fleet beginning in 2030.

Although this aircraft is still in development, Otto Aerospace produced a flying prototype of a similar design several years back in the form of its Celera 500L. The company never moved the Celera into production, but the Phantom 3500 shares several core design features.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

