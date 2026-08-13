FAA Orders Rotax Gearbox Inspections

The FAA issued a new airworthiness directive Thursday requiring inspections of certain Rotax 912 and 914-series engines after a recently manufactured propeller gearbox was found missing an oil spray nozzle and screws used to secure the propeller shaft bearing. The AD, published Thursday, takes effect Aug. 28 and is expected to affect about 180 engines on U.S.-registered aircraft.

Rotax determined the components had not been installed during production. According to the FAA, the missing parts could allow movement of the propeller shaft bearing and lead to a loss of engine oil, an in-flight engine shutdown and loss of aircraft control. The affected gearboxes are identified by serial number in Rotax Alert Service Bulletin ASB-2026-001R00.

Engines with fewer than 25 hours time in service must be inspected before further flight after the AD takes effect. Engines with 25 hours or more must be inspected within five hours. Any Rotax gearbox found missing the required components must be replaced before further flight. The FAA estimates an inspection will cost about $170, while a required gearbox replacement would cost about $5,900.