Aviation News

FAA Orders Rotax Gearbox Inspections

New AD requires inspections of certain 912 and 914-series engines after production omissions were discovered.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Orders Rotax Gearbox Inspections
[Credit: Nadezda Murmakova | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA issued an Airworthiness Directive (AD) for specific Rotax 912 and 914-series engines due to recently manufactured propeller gearboxes missing critical components like an oil spray nozzle and propeller shaft bearing screws.
  • This production error, identified by Rotax, could lead to propeller shaft bearing movement, engine oil loss, an in-flight engine shutdown, and loss of aircraft control, affecting approximately 180 U.S.-registered aircraft.
  • The AD mandates inspections: before further flight for engines with fewer than 25 hours time in service, and within five hours for those with 25 hours or more. Any gearbox found with missing components must be replaced prior to further flight.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The FAA issued a new airworthiness directive Thursday requiring inspections of certain Rotax 912 and 914-series engines after a recently manufactured propeller gearbox was found missing an oil spray nozzle and screws used to secure the propeller shaft bearing. The AD, published Thursday, takes effect Aug. 28 and is expected to affect about 180 engines on U.S.-registered aircraft.

Rotax determined the components had not been installed during production. According to the FAA, the missing parts could allow movement of the propeller shaft bearing and lead to a loss of engine oil, an in-flight engine shutdown and loss of aircraft control. The affected gearboxes are identified by serial number in Rotax Alert Service Bulletin ASB-2026-001R00.

Engines with fewer than 25 hours time in service must be inspected before further flight after the AD takes effect. Engines with 25 hours or more must be inspected within five hours. Any Rotax gearbox found missing the required components must be replaced before further flight. The FAA estimates an inspection will cost about $170, while a required gearbox replacement would cost about $5,900.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.