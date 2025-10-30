Diamond DA50 RG Secures Transport Canada Certification

Diamond Aircraft’s flagship single-engine piston model, the DA50 RG, has received type certification from Transport Canada, marking another step in the aircraft’s expanding global approval. The five-seat, retractable-gear aircraft is powered by a 300-horsepower Continental CD-300 Jet-A engine.

The certification follows similar approvals by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency in 2020 and the FAA in 2023.

“We are very proud to have received Transport Canada type certification for our single engine flagship, the DA50 RG,” said Kevin Sheng, CEO at Diamond Aircraft Industries Canada.

The aircraft utilizes retractable landing gear and double-slotted flaps, which the company says improve lift and low-speed handling. Its composite airframe, advanced aerodynamics and Garmin G1000 NXi flight deck give the model a top speed of about 181 knots and a range of 754 nautical miles with reserves.

The DA50 RG runs on Jet-A fuel rather than traditional avgas, a choice Diamond says supports its sustainability goals by reducing emissions and fuel consumption.

“Our revolutionary DA50 RG is getting overwhelming high praise from everyone that flies it,” said Diamond Aircraft Group CEO Liqun (Frank) Zhang, following the model’s FAA certification in 2023.

The company said it can now begin offering immediate deliveries of the aircraft to the Canadian market.