Drones Military Aviation

MQ-28 Completes Stealth Testing

Radar cross-section work marks another step in the Ghost Bat test program.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
MQ-28 Completes Stealth Testing
MQ-28 inside Boeing’s test chamber. [Credit: Boeing]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Boeing has completed radar cross-section testing for the MQ-28 Ghost Bat, an Australian-developed collaborative combat aircraft, measuring its radar detectability against design models.
  • The MQ-28 is designed with stealth features, advanced autonomy, and AI to operate alongside crewed aircraft for missions such as surveillance, electronic warfare, and force multiplication.
  • The program, which began in 2017, has accumulated over 150 flights since its first flight in 2021, including integration tests with various military aircraft.
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Boeing said this week it has completed radar cross-section testing on the MQ-28 Ghost Bat, adding another test milestone for the Australian-developed collaborative combat aircraft.

The company said the testing was used to measure the aircraft’s radar detectability and to compare the results against design models. The MQ-28 is intended to operate alongside crewed aircraft and perform missions such as surveillance, electronic warfare and force multiplication.

“The combination of a highly capable platform, stealth features, advanced autonomy and artificial intelligence provides unprecedented ability for air forces to extend their mission effectiveness and operational flexibility,” Brad Thompson, director for Phantom Works Australia, said.

According to Boeing, the MQ-28 program began in 2017 and the aircraft first flew in 2021. The company said the aircraft has now completed more than 150 flights, including tests involving an E-7A Wedgetail, multiple MQ-28 aircraft, an F/A-18F and operational flight testing at Point Mugu, California. The program has also included operations from Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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