MQ-28 Completes Stealth Testing

Boeing said this week it has completed radar cross-section testing on the MQ-28 Ghost Bat, adding another test milestone for the Australian-developed collaborative combat aircraft.

The company said the testing was used to measure the aircraft’s radar detectability and to compare the results against design models. The MQ-28 is intended to operate alongside crewed aircraft and perform missions such as surveillance, electronic warfare and force multiplication.

“The combination of a highly capable platform, stealth features, advanced autonomy and artificial intelligence provides unprecedented ability for air forces to extend their mission effectiveness and operational flexibility,” Brad Thompson, director for Phantom Works Australia, said.

According to Boeing, the MQ-28 program began in 2017 and the aircraft first flew in 2021. The company said the aircraft has now completed more than 150 flights, including tests involving an E-7A Wedgetail, multiple MQ-28 aircraft, an F/A-18F and operational flight testing at Point Mugu, California. The program has also included operations from Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal.