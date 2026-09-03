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Study Finds Collegiate Pilots Neutral on UAS Autonomy

Small Part 141 survey found no significant change in willingness to fly based on how nearby unmanned aircraft were controlled.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Study Finds Collegiate Pilots Neutral on UAS Autonomy
[Credit: Paul Ayres | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A recent study found no statistically significant difference in collegiate pilots' willingness to fly near segregated unmanned aircraft, regardless of whether the UAS were remotely piloted or fully autonomous.
  • The study's author characterized these findings as "inconclusive," citing limitations such as the study being underpowered and scenarios always presenting segregated UAS traffic.
  • This result contrasts with a 2022 study of professional pilots which found a significant preference for operating around Urban Air Mobility aircraft with a human pilot aboard over remotely monitored ones in integrated airspace.
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A peer-reviewed study published this week in Collegiate Aviation Review International found no statistically significant difference in collegiate pilots’ willingness to fly near unmanned aircraft based on whether the UAS were remotely piloted or fully autonomous. The study surveyed pilots at an FAA Part 141 flight school in southwest Michigan.

Researchers presented participants with two hypothetical VFR flights in a G1000-equipped Cessna 172 under clear-weather conditions. Medium-to-large civilian UAS were operating below FL180 and segregated from manned aircraft in both scenarios. One scenario involved remotely piloted UAS and the other involved autonomous aircraft. The final sample included 52 pilots whose highest ratings ranged from private pilot through CFII, and participants averaged about 168 flight hours.

Preliminary Finding

The study found no significant effect associated with the UAS control method and no significant difference associated with pilot rating.

Author Selim Ozyurek suggested the result could indicate younger pilots place less importance on whether a human directly controls the UAS, although he cautioned against drawing that conclusion from the study alone.

“The nonsignificant findings are therefore more accurately characterized as inconclusive rather than as evidence of equivalence or indifference,” Ozyurek wrote.

The study was substantially underpowered for comparisons among rating groups, some of which included only one to three pilots. Researchers also presented the remotely piloted scenario first to every participant rather than randomizing the order, and the UAS remained segregated from manned traffic in both scenarios.

Earlier Research Found A Difference

A 2022 study of 380 U.S. pilots produced a different result while examining highly automated urban air mobility aircraft operating alongside manned traffic. That research compared passenger-carrying UAM aircraft that had a pilot aboard against aircraft monitored remotely, and it found a statistically significant effect associated with the automation arrangement.

“The results indicated that automation level influenced pilots’ willingness to operate an aircraft in integrated airspace,” researchers Lakshmi Vempati, Sabrina Woods and Scott Winter wrote.

Professional pilots in the study were more willing to operate around UAM aircraft when a human pilot was aboard than when the aircraft was monitored remotely.

Ozyurek identified factors such as traffic density, weather and emergency procedures as areas for further research into what affects pilots’ willingness to share airspace with unmanned aircraft.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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