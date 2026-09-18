Texas Air Guard F-16 Ejects During Michigan Training Flight

A Texas Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed Thursday afternoon during a training mission in northern Michigan. The pilot ejected before impact and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Texas Military Department.

Pilot Reported Stable

“The pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft,” the 149th Fighter Wing said in a statement released by the Texas Military Department. “The incident is under investigation. Additional information to be released as it becomes available.”

The aircraft was assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and had been operating from the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center. The accident occurred in Grand Traverse County near Traverse City. Local officials told CBS Detroit the pilot was in stable condition and no injuries had been reported on the ground.

Possible Bird Strike

Air traffic control audio reviewed by the Associated Press indicated a possible bird strike before the accident. Officials have not yet identified a cause, although a military investigation is underway.

Authorities evacuated residents within approximately one mile of the crash site after hazardous material was reported near the wreckage. The evacuation was lifted Thursday evening.