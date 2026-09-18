Aviation News Accidents/NTSB Military Aviation

Texas Air Guard F-16 Ejects During Michigan Training Flight

Pilot ejected safely before the fighter went down near Traverse City.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Texas Air Guard F-16 Ejects During Michigan Training Flight
[U.S. Air Force photo by Ismael Ortega]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A Texas Air National Guard F-16 crashed during a training mission in northern Michigan.
  • The pilot successfully ejected before impact and is reported to be in stable condition, with no ground injuries reported.
  • A military investigation is underway to determine the cause, with air traffic control audio indicating a possible bird strike.
  • Residents near the crash site were briefly evacuated due to reported hazardous material but the order was later lifted.
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A Texas Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed Thursday afternoon during a training mission in northern Michigan. The pilot ejected before impact and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Texas Military Department.

Pilot Reported Stable

“The pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft,” the 149th Fighter Wing said in a statement released by the Texas Military Department. “The incident is under investigation. Additional information to be released as it becomes available.”

The aircraft was assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and had been operating from the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center. The accident occurred in Grand Traverse County near Traverse City. Local officials told CBS Detroit the pilot was in stable condition and no injuries had been reported on the ground.

Possible Bird Strike

Air traffic control audio reviewed by the Associated Press indicated a possible bird strike before the accident. Officials have not yet identified a cause, although a military investigation is underway.

Authorities evacuated residents within approximately one mile of the crash site after hazardous material was reported near the wreckage. The evacuation was lifted Thursday evening.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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