MAX 10 Clears New FAA Testing Milestone

Boeing’s 737 MAX 10 has advanced to the next stage of its certification effort after receiving approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to begin a second phase of flight testing. According to recent Reuters reporting, the latest approval allows expanded testing of the aircraft’s avionics, propulsion and other systems as part of the FAA’s evaluation process.

The MAX 10 is the largest member of Boeing’s best-selling single-aisle family and remains uncertified alongside the smaller MAX 7. Boeing has previously said it expects certification of both variants to be completed this year. More than 1,200 MAX 10 aircraft are currently on order.

Certification timelines for both jets have been affected by an unresolved engine deicing issue, while Boeing has also faced additional delays on other programs, including the widebody 777X.

In October, the FAA approved an increase in 737 MAX production to 42 aircraft per month, lifting a cap that had been in place since early 2024. The company said at the end of last year that it would increase overall production of its 737 aircraft to 47 per month by the late spring or early summer of this year.

The approval to enter phase two does not extend to the MAX 7, a source told Reuters, and the deicing issue remains outstanding. The MAX 10 competes with Airbus’ A321neo, and continued delays could further pressure Boeing’s position in the narrowbody market. Alaska Airlines recently placed an order for 105 MAX 10 aircraft.